GUUD And Intraco Form Strategic Partnership To Launch The First Trade Finance And Supply Chain Assets Token On SDAX

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GUUD Pte. Ltd. (“GUUD“), a global provider of trade technology platforms and supply chain financing solutions, and Intraco Limited (“Intraco“), a mainboard listed company on the Singapore Exchange that is a lead arranger in tokenized short-term corporate commercial papers to accredited investors and an experienced trader in plastic resins, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership to launch the first trade token (“TradeTok“) on SDAX Exchange Pte. Ltd.’s (“SDAX”) multi-asset, private markets investment platform, which is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The TradeTok are issued to accredited investors on SDAX and the proceeds raised are deployed to fund trade finance and supply chain assets.

The partnership capitalizes on the strengths of GUUD for its innovative trade financing solutions and Intraco, recognized for its tokenization, trade and distribution knowledge. By combining the expertise and reach of both companies, the partnership aims to revolutionize the way trade finance and supply chain assets are funded and managed, address trade financing gaps and drive efficiency in global supply chain operations.

GUUD’s asset-backed financing (“ABF“) is an innovative solution that facilitates risk mitigation within the supply chain, playing a vital role in supporting businesses’ financial stability and growth. With its extensive expertise, global network and digital capabilities, GUUD’s RYTE ABF business is centered on the wholesale trade of renewable energy and biofuels like ethanol. Leveraging advanced e-logistics digital platforms and technologies integrated with Internet of Things tracking capabilities, businesses can seamlessly secure financing with their assets, manage and monitor their assets, and improve their working capital to scale up their businesses.

Through this collaboration, Intraco will facilitate the tokenization of GUUD’s supply chain financed assets and leverage SDAX’s platform with its extensive distribution capabilities. SDAX’s network of international distribution partners will bring new liquidity pools to augment GUUD’s supply chain financing model.

“This partnership marks an important milestone in the evolution of trade finance and supply chain financing, as it combines cutting-edge technology with the expertise of industry leaders. It offers market participants a more efficient and transparent way to access trade finance assets while mitigating risks and improving liquidity in the marketplace,” said Eldwin Wong, CEO, GUUD Finance.

“Both companies are committed to driving innovation and fostering greater collaboration. By leveraging the power of technology and the extensive knowledge and network of Intraco, we aim to unlock new opportunities for businesses and investors in the global trade landscape,” said Mak Lye Mun, Executive Chairman, Intraco Limited.

“As we continue to scale, this innovative TradeTok adds to the breadth of listings that are available on our platform. Through our network of distribution partners, we are thrilled to support GUUD and Intraco in introducing this exciting asset class to investors around the world,” said Rachel Chia, Acting CEO of SDAX.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

GUUD Pte Ltd

Chong Kit Lee

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Intraco Limited

David Hoon

Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

Eleven Pte. Ltd.

On behalf of SDAX

Sharon Seetho

[email protected]

About GUUD Pte Ltd

GUUD is a market leading global trade technology company that offers end-to-end seamless digital solutions and platforms that simplify global trade. Our comprehensive solutions span the entire trade value chain, from procurement platforms, logistics and compliance platforms, supply chain financing solutions to eGovernment portals that help facilitate efficient cross-border trade.

Through connected platforms, we simplify global trade for key stakeholders like government agencies, cargo owners, freight forwarders, trucking companies and using technologies like AI-powered Cognitive Machine Reading (CMR), IOT tracking system, EDI and API integration.

GUUD Finance is a wholly owned subsidiary of GUUD Pte Ltd, is a trusted partner for businesses seeking innovative and effective financing solutions. Its deep understanding of trade finance and supply chain operations play a critical role in ensuring seamless trade finance and supply chain operations. With a focus on digitization, transparency, and efficiency, GUUD empowers businesses to optimize their trade processes and unlock new growth opportunities.

Headquartered in Singapore, we’re fast-growing with regional offices in Indonesia, Cambodia and Kenya. GUUD has completed B2B and B2G trade facilitation projects in more than 17 countries around the world.

About Intraco Limited

Intraco Limited was incorporated on 5 November 1968 and was Singapore’s trading arm to explore overseas markets and identify new sources of raw materials. It played a vital role in the growth of Singapore as a young nation, which had to rely on an export-oriented industrialisation strategy then. Intraco has been listed on the Singapore Exchange since 18 December 1972. Intraco has evolved over the years and today, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the distribution and trading of plastic resins and liquor, provision of mobile radio infrastructure management services and is a leading one-stop provider of passive fire protection products and services in Singapore. Intraco has also diversified into businesses related to digital assets, aiming to offer to listed and unlisted corporates and accredited investors a suite of strategic advisory services and products. Intraco is a leading arranger of tokenised short-term commercial papers in Singapore. In September 2022, it offered accredited investors an investment opportunity in a portfolio of Burgundy wines by way of digital wine tokens. Intraco is headquartered in Singapore and has presence in key emerging markets in Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and China.

For more information, visit https://www.intraco.com.sg/

About SDAX

Based in Singapore, SDAX is a globally connected, integrated digital financial services platform offering a comprehensive suite of investment opportunities for asset owners and investors to benefit from the world’s private markets. Regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, SDAX’s exchange platform offers opportunities to access exclusive investments from its ecosystem and secondary market trading via its digital asset exchange.

With SDAX, investors access curated investment opportunities across private equities, funds, real estate and alternatives which have passed SDAX’s rigorous due diligence process. SDAX connects markets through partnerships with participants in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, delivering a seamless and efficient cross-border digital assets ecosystem for wealth creation.

SDAX is supported by shareholders with established track records in their respective fields: ESR, the largest real asset manager in APAC; PSA International, Singapore’s leading port group; The Straits Trading Company, renowned Singapore conglomerate-investment company; and multi-disciplinary professional services group, RHT Group of Companies.

For more information, visit https://www.sdax.co/.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/guud-and-intraco-form-strategic-partnership-to-launch-the-first-trade-finance-and-supply-chain-assets-token-on-sdax-301908235.html

SOURCE SDAX