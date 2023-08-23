Wuhou district in Chengdu popular among global athletes

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 31st FISU World University Games recently held in Chengdu, Sichuan province not only allowed student athletes to showcase their skills and forge friendships, but also allowed them to experience the unique charm of the host city.

Wuhou district in Chengdu, which is home to the venues for the basketball, taekwondo and rhythmic gymnastics competitions and judo training, is also one of the most popular destinations for student athletes looking to experience Chengdu’s culture.

The most visited spots in Wuhou district include the Temple of Marquis Wu, Jinli Street, Wangjianglou Park, and the Chengdu City Concert Hall.

Wangjianglou Park is located on the south bank of the Jinjiang River, near the Wangjiang Campus Gymnasium of Sichuan University, the venue for the taekwondo events of the Chengdu FISU Games.

It is a heritage theme park of Xue Tao, a famous poetess from the Tang Dynasty (618-907), and is known for its ancient buildings and rare varieties of bamboo.

During the Chengdu FISU Games, delegation members from countries such as Estonia, Czech Republic, Poland, and Australia visited cultural relics in the park, tried out traditional Chinese cultural activities such as shuttlecock kicking and Pitch-pot, and experienced the laid-back lifestyle of the locals.

Judy Liu, a martial art athlete from the United States and a fan of Chinese kung fu fiction, paid a visit to the Temple of Marquis Wu. She was photographed wearing Hanfu (traditional Chinese attire) and holding a sword.

The Temple of Marquis Wu is located near the Chengdu Sport University Gymnasium, the venue for the rhythmic gymnastics competitions of the Chengdu FISU Games.

With a history of 1,800 years, the temple was built as a memorial hall to Zhuge Liang, prime minister of the Shu Kingdom (222-263) and now China’s personification of loyalty and wisdom.

Jinli Street, located next to the Temple of Marquis Wu, is one of the most famous commercial pedestrian streets in Chengdu. It features traditional Sichuan-style architecture, Sichuan folk culture and Chengdu delicacies.

During the FISU Games, athletes from around the world enjoyed food and snacks, tried ear-cleaning, and watched Sichuan Opera on the street.

Wuhou officials said the district will use major sporting events to promote its history and culture and stimulate its development.

