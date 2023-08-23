AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xinhua Silk Road: Organic agriculture forum kicks off in N. China’s Datong to promote high-quality agricultural development

PRNewswire August 23, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 10th China Datong Chehe International Organic Agriculture Forum kicked off in Datong, north China’s Shanxi Province, on August 19.

Themed on “Organic agriculture promotes harmonious rural development”, the forum attracted over 200 domestic and overseas well-known experts, scholars, and practitioners in the fields of organic agriculture and rural revitalization.

In recent years, as a high-quality agricultural products supply base, Datong’s agricultural development has maintained a good trend.

Located in the prime zone of crop growth, Lingqiu County of Datong City is an important producer of high-quality cereals in China.

Since 2013, Lingqiu County has taken organic agriculture development as an important path to promote the structural reform of agricultural supply side and realize agricultural modernization, and actively explored the integration of agricultural production, life and ecology.

At present, the county has built 30,000 mu of organic food production bases, including 13 organic certification bases, with a certified area of 10,000 mu. The total output value of organic agriculture has reached 500 million yuan.

At the forum, Lingqiu County was awarded the “Hometown of Organic Agriculture” jointly by the World Rural Revitalization Conference, China Organic Conference and organizing committee of China Datong Chehe International Organic Agriculture Forum, and the brand global communication ceremony was launched. In addition, five counties and districts including Lingqiu County, Yang County of Shaanxi Province, Wanzai County of Jiangxi Province, Xichong County of Sichuan Province and Xiashan District of Weifang City in Shandong Province, signed an agreement on organic agriculture county-level cooperative, and issued a joint declaration on organic agricultural cooperation.

China Datong Chehe International Organic Agriculture Forum has been held for nine consecutive sessions since 2014, and has become an annual grand meeting and an important platform for the exchange of cutting-edge theoretical and technical achievements in the field of organic agriculture.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335725.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

