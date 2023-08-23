The MarTech Summit Bangkok Launches on 18 & 19 October 2023

BANGKOK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The MarTech Summit is coming to Bangkok again! This time, we will gather 200+ MarTech professionals at Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit on 18 & 19 October , connecting senior-level Marketing & Technology practitioners from local to international!

Our focus this time will be on Igniting Glocal Success with MarTech, exploring the four key MarTech fields: Data-Driven Marketing, Customer Experience & Engagement, Emerging Marketing Technologies, & Digital Transformation.

The two-day summit will be delivered in English, featuring various formats such as Panel Discussions, Keynote Presentations, Fireside Chats, and Roundtable Discussions. This will provide you with the most complete summit experience, allowing you to learn from over 35 speakers representing leading companies across industries.

Alongside the main summit sessions, The MarTech Summit also creates ample opportunities for attendees and speakers to connect with each other during Networking Coffee Breaks and Departure Drinks.

This October, we are bringing together leading innovators in the MarTech world in Thailand, one of the most dynamic markets in Asia. Don’t miss out on this once-a-year chance to meet peers and exchange ideas! There’s nothing more inspiring than immersing yourself in a room filled with MarTech enthusiasts!

Check the registration now at: https://themartechsummit.com/bangkok-registration?utm_source=PRNewswire&utm_medium=Media_Partner&utm_campaign=Bangkok_Launching

Summit Topics

The Two-Day agenda comprises Panel Discussions, Fireside Chats, Keynote Presentations, Roundtable Discussions, and Networking Breaks & Drink.

We curate the attendance to consist of 85% senior-level leaders, making this your best and only opportunity in late 2023 to learn from experienced peers, exchange ideas, and validate your own. You can also bring your doubts and uncertainties to the Live Q&A & Roundtable Discussions, where you can share them and be heard!

The main topics covered in our comprehensive agenda are:

Data-Driven Marketing

Customer Experience &Engagement

Digital Transformation

Emerging Marketing Technologies

Our session topics include the latest trends in Marketing & Technology, such as Gamification, Conversational Marketing, MarTech Tool Advancement, Live Streaming & Video Marketing, Data Literacy, Omnichannel Personalisation, and many more!

You can request for the agenda now at our Summit Page!

Our lineup of 35+ speakers from various the industries will bring your the latest insights. They represent companies such as Agoda, Visa, Central Group, Asset World Corporation, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, Electrolux, Prudential Life Assurance & MORE!

Check out our confirmed speakers here!

Don’t Miss Out

These are the features that you don’t want to miss out at The MarTech Summit Bangkok:

INSPIRING SESSIONS : The Two-Day agenda includes 20+ sessions on the hottest MarTech topics that you need to know, whether you work in the field or not!

: The Two-Day agenda includes 20+ sessions on the hottest MarTech topics that you need to know, whether you work in the field or not! MEET-UP WITH PEERS : This summit in Bangkok is your best opportunity to connect with professionals from different fields within the MarTech world.

: This summit in is your best opportunity to connect with professionals from different fields within the MarTech world. EXQUISITE SUMMIT EXPEREINCE: Held at a well-connected location in a prime venue, the two-day summit offers the ultimate experience for attending or inviting other MarTech enthusiasts!

Held at a well-connected location in a prime venue, the two-day summit offers the ultimate experience for attending or inviting other MarTech enthusiasts! GURARENTEED 80:20 RATIO: We curate the registration to ensure a balanced ratio of participants from brands and solution providers.

With these unparalleled features, The MarTech Summit Bangkok is your must-do for your Q4 schedule.

Follow our social media channels to check the previous highlights and stay tuned to our latest updates:

We are looking forward to seeing you in Bangkok this October!

— Super Early Bird Sale is Now On!

Get US$400 off by registering now at: https://themartechsummit.com/bangkok-registration?utm_source=PRNewswire&utm_medium=Media_Partner&utm_campaign=Bangkok_Launching

— Want to watch online? Join BEETc On-Screen, our Content On-Demand Platform to watch all the previous and upcoming summits at https://beetc.io/on-screen/

— Join our Slack to meet the MarTech Community!

— Interested in becoming a partner? Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us at [email protected].

— Group rates are available upon request for 3+ attendees. Get a quote at [email protected].

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-martech-summit-bangkok-launches-on-18–19-october-2023-301907904.html

SOURCE BEETc