Bitget Unveils Bitget Smart Awards In Partnership with 0xScope

Honoring Excellence in Blockchain Achievements and Crypto Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bitget, top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform , is thrilled to unveil an exciting initiative that shines light on outstanding achievements and individuals within the blockchain ecosystem— the Bitget Smart Awards. This pioneering awards program aims to recognize and honor exceptional performance in key on-chain activities that are shaping the future of the decentralized world.

Underpinning this initiative is a strategic partnership with 0xScope , a renowned name in blockchain analytics solutions. This collaboration not only accentuates Bitget’s commitment to promoting excellence and innovation across the blockchain landscape, but also exemplifies the “Trade smarter” philosophy in its rebranding initiative. The Bitget Smart Awards serve as a testament to the platform’s dedication to advancing the capabilities and recognition of those who contribute significantly to the evolution of blockchain technologies and copy trading. By identifying and presenting these excellent performing on-chain activities, we aim to empower individuals with different tools, knowledge, investment strategies, and insights.

The Bitget Smart Awards encompass two segments—the Smart Money Awards and the Hero Trader Awards. The awards cast a spotlight on exemplary investment activities through meticulous analysis of on-chain data.

Smart Money Awards:

Memecoin Master: This prestigious award celebrates blockchain addresses that exhibit an unparalleled knack for uncovering hidden meme coin gems and making early investments that yield substantial returns.

This prestigious award celebrates blockchain addresses that exhibit an unparalleled knack for uncovering hidden meme coin gems and making early investments that yield substantial returns. Airdrop Hunter : Acknowledging the vital role of airdrops in the crypto ecosystem, this award recognizes blockchain addresses that display remarkable activity and acumen in seizing valuable crypto airdrop opportunities.

: Acknowledging the vital role of airdrops in the crypto ecosystem, this award recognizes blockchain addresses that display remarkable activity and acumen in seizing valuable crypto airdrop opportunities. NFT Guru: With NFTs reshaping digital ownership, this award honors blockchain addresses that have demonstrated remarkable expertise in curating a diverse collection of NFTs and achieving notable gains from their investments in digital collectibles.

Hero Trader Awards

Wealth Hunter: The top performers in Bitget 2023 copy trading competition will become Wealth Hunters after emerging victorious from head-to-head battles.

The top performers in Bitget 2023 copy trading competition will become Wealth Hunters after emerging victorious from head-to-head battles. Trader of The People: Bitget will select the most popular elite trader from each region and award them the fan favorite prize.

The laurels of the Bitget Smart Awards will be conferred upon the deserving winners at the highly anticipated Bitget EmpowerX Summit, scheduled to unfold in Singapore on September 12, 2023. This exclusive summit is set to be a gathering of visionary minds and industry pioneers, offering attendees a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in a curated environment of innovation and learning.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, said “The Bitget Smart Awards program, coupled with the Bitget EmpowerX Summit, embodies Bitget’s commitment to shaping the future of blockchain by recognizing and celebrating those who are steering the industry towards unprecedented horizons. This endeavor seamlessly aligns with Bitget’s overarching mission of empowering individuals to navigate the complex world of crypto and blockchain with unwavering confidence.“

Jackson Li, Founder of 0xScope, added: “By working closely with Bitget, we aim to set new standards for evaluating smart money projects on the blockchain. Our expertise in data analysis and the development of evaluation criteria will ensure a fair and unbiased selection process. The outcome of these awards will not only benefit Bitget and the participating projects, but also the broader ecosystem. We hope to encourage more members of the community to use advanced blockchain analytics tools to learn and grow as investors and investigators. Together, we are shaping the future of on-chain smart money, and this collaboration with Bitget is a testament to our shared vision and dedication to unlock the full potential of blockchain technology and deliver superior value to its users.”

The Summit offers awardees recognition and exposure within the blockchain community, fostering valuable connections and networking opportunities with like-minded individuals, while also providing them with valuable insights, strategic knowledge, and networking opportunities within the blockchain industry.

The Bitget Smart Awards program, coupled with the Bitget EmpowerX Summit, symbolizes Bitget’s commitment to shaping the future of blockchain by acknowledging those who are propelling the industry forward. This initiative aligns seamlessly with Bitget’s broader mission of empowering individuals to navigate the world of crypto and blockchain with confidence and expertise.

For more information about the Bitget Smart Awards and the empowering opportunities offered by the Bitget EmpowerX Summit, please visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange with copy trading services. Serving over 20 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, Bitget is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. The exchange seeks to inspire individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official esports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

About 0xScope

0xScope aims to democratize and decentralize Web2 and Web3 data access. They’ve recognized the fragmented way data is processed and have introduced a unique capability to trace all associated addresses of a given owner. Their strategy is two-fold: firstly, they’ve developed an open-source data layer for Web2 and Web3 data; secondly, they’re crafting analytical tools on this layer to inspire community-developed dApps. Their product range includes B2B SaaS tools for businesses and a B2C offering, Scopescan , to aid crypto traders in understanding blockchain activities. 0xScope clients range from industry-leader VCs to L1s and L2s to blockchain projects who aim to better know their users.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

SOURCE Bitget