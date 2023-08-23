AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Join The MarTech Summit Singapore Revenue Generation on 25 October 2023

PRNewswire August 23, 2023

MarTech for Revenue Generation

SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The MarTech Summit Singapore Revenue Generation marks our second Singapore summit of 2023! This time, we’re dedicating our focus on Revenue Generation through the lens of Marketing Technology tools & strategies!

Join us on 25 October, as we bring together a carefully curated group of 80 Senior-Level MarTech professionals in the field of Revenue Generation. Our agenda will delve into crucial topics including CRM Optimisation, Marketing Automation, Customer Retention & Full-Funnel Marketing. (Request full agenda now to learn more.)

This summit will be a power day for you and your team to deep dive into the world of MarTech on Revenue Generation, gain insights from the talks and discussions, and build meaningful connections with professionals from different industries working on the same scope!

At the iconic PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, we are committed to deliver the best summit experience of inspiration and exploration. The MarTech Summit Singapore Revenue Generation features an intimate format of a concentrated group of attendees. And the day will be filled with networking opportunities & roundtable discussions. You are certain to connect with new people, engage in discussions (and perhaps friendly debates!) that you might not have encountered elsewhere!

Secure your seats now for the best price by 27 September!

There are also Group Rates available, please contact us at [email protected] to learn more!

Agenda Topics

The compact one-day agenda features extensive Roundtable Discussions following Lightning Talks & Interactive Panels

The topics we will talk about at The MarTech Summit Singapore Revenue Generation are:

  • CRM Optimisation
  • Customer Data Platform
  • Marketing Automation
  • Customer Retention

And the discussion points cover:

  • Extend your CRM strategy beyond the initial sale
  • Empower sales enablement with CRM-Driving Marketing
  • Data Collection and Integration
  • Segmentation and Audience Building
  • Create automated lead nurturing workflows
  • Implement a seamless lead handoff process between marketing and sales teams
  • Build a loyalty programme that rewards customers for repeat purchases

Check the detailed topic list now!

Why The MarTech Summit This October

These are the features that you don’t want to miss at The MarTech Summit Singapore Revenue Generation:

  • ALL ABOUT REVENUE GENERATION Delve deeply into this core aspect for your business, marketing & sales team. Explore the scope of Marketing Technology to uncover challenges and possibilities for your Revenue Generation Strategy.
  • MEANINGFUL NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES In this intimate-sized summit, engage in sharing experiences and exchanging ideas with peers tackling similar challenges across different stages!
  • COMPACT ONE-DAY AGENDA The first half of the day will feature Lightning Talks, Interactive Panels, and Roundtable Discussions, while the second half is for you to network with new connections, discuss with your team, or reflect by yourself! Also you will be enjoying a buffet lunch and coffee to reenergise after the summit.

Ask about our Group Rates to bring your team along!

We are looking forward to seeing you in Singapore this October!

Want to Know More?

Follow our social media channels to check the previous highlights and stay tuned to our latest updates:

Check our Throwback on The MarTech Summit Singapore April 2023, where we gathered 250+ MarTech professionals

https://youtu.be/11f5d8dblb0 

Early Bird Sale is Now On! Get US$100 off by registering now at: https://themartechsummit.com/singapore-revenue-generation-registration?utm_source=PRNewswire&utm_medium=Media_Partner&utm_campaign=Singapore_RevGen_Launching 

Want to watch online? Join BEETc On-Screen, our Content On-Demand Platform to watch all the previous and upcoming summits at https://beetc.io/on-screen/ 
(Discussion slides provided too, so you can hold your own roundtable with your team!)

Join our Slack to meet the MarTech Community!

Interested in becoming a partner? Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us at [email protected].

Group rates are available upon request for 3+ attendees. Get a quote at [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/join-the-martech-summit-singapore-revenue-generation-on-25-october-2023-301907979.html

SOURCE BEETc; The MarTech Summit

