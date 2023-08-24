Dachser and Fercam strengthen groupage and contract logistics business in Italy

Long-standing partnership leads to foundation of a joint venture for groupage and contract logistics

HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fercam is set to transfer its Distribution (groupage) and Logistics (contract logistics) divisions to a joint venture with Dachser under the name “Dachser & Fercam Italia S.r.l.”. Dachser’s 80 percent share in the new venture strengthens and rounds off its European network. The transfer of control is still subject to approval by the relevant competition authorities.

According to the terms of the contract signed by the two companies, Fercam will detach its Fercam Distribution (groupage) and Fercam Logistics (contract logistics) divisions from Fercam AG and integrate them into the new company by the end of the year. These two divisions, which employ 920 people at 43 locations in Italy, generated some EUR 400 million in revenue in 2022.

From the beginning of 2024, the independent company will operate under the name “Dachser & Fercam Italia S.r.l.” and report directly to Alexander Tonn, COO Road Logistics at Dachser. As before, the groupage and contract logistics business in Italy will be managed by Fercam´s Distribution and Logistics manager Dr. Gianfranco Brillante and his proven team, whose expertise will provide continuity in the Italian market. Fercam AG will own a 20 percent share in Dachser & Fercam Italia S.r.l.

Fercam Transport (national and international road and rail transports), Fercam Air & Ocean, and Fercam Special Services (Fine Art, Fairs & Events, Home Delivery, Removals & Relocation, Archive & Documents Management)—including all international subsidiaries—remain exclusively owned by Fercam AG and will not become part of the new joint venture. Fercam plans to promote further growth and internationalization of these divisions in the future, including overseas.

“As family-owned companies, Dachser and Fercam are united by an understanding of values-oriented management that ensures the future viability of the company over generations. So we’re all the more pleased that we’re now strengthening our bond even more, building on our 20 years of collaboration to found this joint venture in Italy,” says Bernhard Simon, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Dachser.

“Dachser is a dynamically growing family-owned company with similar goals and short decision-making channels, making it an outstanding and reliable partner for us for all European transports. Over the course of our partnership, however, conditions have changed considerably, with market share concentrated among only a few European and global players. That’s why we decided to launch a joint venture exclusively for groupage and contract logistics. It’s a win-win situation for both sides,” says Thomas Baumgartner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Fercam. “This allows us to further strengthen our ties with our partner company while simultaneously solidifying our own position,” explains Hannes Baumgartner, Managing Director of Fercam. “Being a part of Dachser’s European network opens up additional opportunities for growth, particularly in exports. That creates security and stability for the future.”

Completing the European network

The majority takeover of Fercam’s groupage and contract logistics business is the third major acquisition Dachser has made to expand its transport and logistics network in Europe, following Graveleau (France, 1999) and Azkar (Spain, 2013). “With this acquisition, we are closing the last remaining gap and rounding off our own groupage and contract logistics network in the major continental European markets,” explains Burkhard Eling, CEO of Dachser. “Our focus remains on growing organically and sustainably. In addition, this year we’ve strengthened our presence in key markets such as Benelux, Australia, Japan, and now Italy through targeted acquisitions.”

Customers stand to benefit from uniform processes and systems

“Dachser and Fercam have been working together with great success for 20 years. During this time, we’ve gotten to know each other very well and gained an appreciation for one another,” adds Alexander Tonn, COO Road Logistics at Dachser. Family-owned Fercam, headquartered in Bolzano, South Tyrol, has been handling the distribution of all groupage shipments with industrial and consumer goods from Dachser’s European network in Italy since the start of the partnership, and feeds corresponding shipments from Italy into this network. “Fercam is a guarantor of continuity and expertise in Italy. Through this acquisition and other investments, we can further accelerate our growth—especially in the Italian market—and improve the quality of our offering even more. Our customers in Europe, Italy, and worldwide will benefit from consistent processes and uniform systems in the medium term,” Tonn says regarding the synergies and customer benefits of the new joint venture.

Thanks to their long-standing partnership, Dachser and Fercam are already fully in sync when it comes to operational groupage handling. Fercam makes a point of continuously investing in its logistics facilities, digital systems, and climate protection—the two companies are an excellent fit in this respect, too.

Joint venture without duplicate structures

Dachser’s European Logistics business line did not previously have any locations of its own in Italy, so the joint venture will not result in any duplicate structures. All employees of Fercam’s Distribution and Logistics divisions will work for Dachser & Fercam Italia. Dachser’s acquisition of shares in these two divisions is also a symbol of the company’s commitment to make additional, sustainable investments in its Italian locations.

In the Food Logistics business line, which handles the transport and storage of chilled and non‑chilled food, Dachser has been represented in Italy since 2017 with three locations and around 270 employees.

About Dachser

Dachser, a family-owned company headquartered in Kempten, Germany, provides transport logistics, warehousing, and customized services in two business fields: Dachser Air & Sea Logistics and Dachser Road Logistics. The latter consists of two business lines: Dachser European Logistics and Dachser Food Logistics. Comprehensive contract logistics services and industry-specific solutions round out the company’s range. A seamless shipping network—both in Europe and overseas—and fully integrated IT systems ensure intelligent logistics solutions worldwide.

Thanks to some 32,850 employees at 379 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 8.1 billion in 2022. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 81.1 million shipments weighing 42.8 million metric tons. Country organizations represent Dachser in 41 countries. For more information about Dachser, please visit dachser.com

In Asia Pacific, Dachser has operations in 43 locations across 12 business areas with its Regional Head Office located in Hong Kong.

About Fercam

Fercam is based in Bolzano in South Tyrol, Italy. In 2022, the family-owned company generated revenue of EUR 1.128 billion. The transport and logistics provider has branches in 21 countries and a close-knit network of forwarding agents worldwide. Fercam offers specialized services in a wide range of transport and logistics areas:

Fercam Transport for road and rail transports, Fercam Air & Ocean, which handles imports and exports with its own customs clearance offices, and Fercam Special Services covering Fine Art, Fairs & Events, Removals & Relocation, as well as Archive & Documents Management. The activities of the divisions for groupage and contract logistics will soon be performed by the joint venture with Dachser: Dachser & Fercam Italia S.r.l.

For more information about Fercam, please visit fercam.com

