AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

TAT unveils “The 2nd The One for Nature” Project to promote responsible tourism in Thailand

PRNewswire August 24, 2023

BANGKOK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In 2020, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) launched “The One for Nature” initiative, embodying the concept of “Travel with Responsibility in Thailand,” aimed at promoting Thailand’s sustainable tourism and safeguarding the nation’s abundant natural resources. The campaign achieved remarkable success and garnered widespread cooperation. The resurgence of this project brings forth its distinctiveness, as it offers travellers the opportunity to immerse themselves in even more abundant natural surroundings once again after natural sights across Thailand have rejuvenated and restored their natural beauty.

As the situation in Thailand and throughout the world has returned to normal, TAT is therefore launching The 2nd The One for Nature” to promote responsible tourism under the brand Amazing Thailand, encouraging environmentally conscious travellers from all over the world to participate in activities via the online channel www.tourismthailand.org/theonefornature which will elevate awareness and cooperation among international travellers and also foster responsible tourism practices in Thailand through international influencers.

In addition, some of the on-ground responsible tourism activities have been initiated in renowned destinations, such as Pattaya, Chon Buri, and Walking Streets in Chiang Mai and Phuket to strengthen awareness and encourage active participation from travellers across the country. The collaborative efforts between government and private sector organisations, local communities, and international travellers are set to bolster the image of Thailand as the preferred destination for sustainable tourism.

Join us for “The 2nd The One for Nature” activities, August to September 2023.

For more information, please visit www.tourismthailand.org/theonefornature 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tat-unveils-the-2nd-the-one-for-nature-project-to-promote-responsible-tourism-in-thailand-301908973.html

SOURCE Tourism Authority of Thailand

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.