$2.04 billion* US Powerball winner: How did they spend it and could an Aussie be next in line at LottoGo.com.au?

PRNewswire August 25, 2023

SYDNEY, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Last November, Edwin Castro, 30 from California, was the sole winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billion US Powerball jackpot who went on to receive his winnings in February this year, having opted to accept his incredible prize in a lump-sum of $997.6m.

With nobody picking the winning numbers since 3rd August 2022, the historic draw that went on to change Castro’s life forever took place after 40 consecutive rollovers on 7th November 2022, with the lucky numbers 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball 10. Leading up to the draw, the jackpot was an estimated $1.9 billion but soared even further to $2.04 billion* thanks to last minute ticket sales.

Having acquired a net worth greater than Cristiano Ronaldo and Jennifer Lopez, and achieving almost the same level of wealth as billionaires Rihanna and Kylie Jenner, Castro chose to invest his winnings into two multimillion-dollar homes in California (one costing $25m and the other $4m), along with a head-turning vintage Porsche.

Having surpassed over half a billion AUD once again, the US Powerball jackpot is gripping the imaginations of lottery lovers across Australia, as they secure their chance to become a jackpot winner like Castro at LottoGo.com.au.

Thanks to its license granted by The Northern Territory Government under the Gaming Control Act 1993 NT, LottoGo.com.au has paid out millions in prizes since launching in 2011, with lucky players booking once in a lifetime holidays, carrying out home renovations and sharing their winnings with loved ones.

The next US Powerball draw takes place on Saturday 26th August 2023 at 10:59pm ET. If a player’s ticket matches all six winning numbers from the drawing, they’ll win the jackpot. However, there are also smaller prizes depending on how many numbers are matched.

For a chance to win, players can head to LottoGo.com.au to register for free and grab their tickets: https://www.lottogo.com.au/en/lotteries/powerball-au/play

*18+. Deductions & T&Cs apply. Winning amounts listed are calculated and credited in AUD. Amounts may differ due to exchange rate fluctuations.

LottoGo.com.au is licensed and regulated by the Northern Territory Government of Australia for Australian customers (For full details of LottoGo.com.au‘s Regulatory Body please see T&Cs). Think! About your choices. Gamble Responsibly. Call Gambling Help on 1800 858 858. www.gambleaware.com.au

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/2-04-billion-us-powerball-winner-how-did-they-spend-it-and-could-an-aussie-be-next-in-line-at-lottogocomau-301909144.html

SOURCE LottoGo.com.au

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

