AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Xinhua Silk Road: SEG Solar ranks among global Tier 1 solar panel manufacturers

PRNewswire August 24, 2023

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SEG Solar (SEG), a leading U.S. producer of photovoltaic (PV) modules for the utility, commercial and residential markets, ranked on the list of Tier 1 global solar manufacturers in the BloombergNEF(BNEF) market outlook for the third quarter.

SEG was thrilled that BNEF has recognized the company’s long and successful track record as a trusted and bankable partner for project financing in the solar space. SEG’s extensive experience assisting project developers and owners with both short and long term debt and equity financing structures enables it to provide efficient and creative solutions for complex transactions, said Jim Wood, CEO of SEG.

Customers have many choices for module supply in the current market and SEG believes that its flexible and result-oriented approach toward getting deals done separates the company from the rest of the competition. SEG understands its role in the overall development of the project and makes it a priority to cooperate with owners and financing parties to bring energy to the grid as smoothly as possible, Wood added.

BNEF’s ranking system is renowned for its rigorous evaluation of various criteria, including product quality, participation in government projects and access to bank financing. SEG is one of the few U.S. manufacturers that has been named on the list of Tier 1.  

SEG prides itself on stringent quality control, certifying all its products through third-party assessments. The company’s factory in Houston, Texas strategically focuses on advanced TOPCon production lines, with plans to tap into the U.S. TOPCon component market. The factory is scheduled to commence production in 2024 and will contribute significantly to SEG’s localized supply chain integration.

Founded in 2016, SEG is a leading vertically integrated PV manufacturer headquartered in Houston, Texas, the U.S., and is dedicated to delivering reliable and cost-effective solar panels to the market. SEG will have more than 5.5 GW of global module production capacity in 2024. By the end of 2022, more than 2GW of SEG products have been installed in the U.S. and European markets. 

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.