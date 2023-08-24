AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • market research

Hisense Ranks No.2 Globally for TV Shipments for Third Consecutive Quarter

PRNewswire August 24, 2023

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, the global home appliance corporation, shipped the second largest volume of TVs in the world in the second quarter of 2023, according to the leading market research institute Omdia.

This is the third consecutive financial quarter that Omdia’s report, which details the overall shipping volume share of the largest TV manufacturers in the world, ranked Hisense second. Hisense was also positioned second throughout the whole of 2022 and the first half of 2023.

In Q2 2023, Hisense reached a 13.7% volume share worldwide in TVs, and shipments increased 19.3% year-on-year. This growth far exceeded the industry average, which was only 5.3%. Hisense was also found to be the brand with the largest year-on-year increase in market share, with a growth of 1.6 percentage points.

Behind its impressive success, it is Hisense’s unwavering commitment to bringing innovative products to users as seen in its flagship TV devices, the ULED X and U8. Hisense has a number of sports sponsorship deals including Paris Saint Germain F.C., the UEFA Nations League, and the FIFA World Cup. Building strong relationships with consumers and partners through their sports marketing strategy, and a collective love of sport, has been a focus of Hisense ever since it first started internationally.

Hisense aims to provide consumers with extraordinary experiences through innovative and environmentally friendly TV products, reflecting Hisense’s pursuit to help provide millions of families with a high-quality and healthy life. The company plans to further this aim at the upcoming IFA 2023 in Berlin, where some of its cutting-edge innovations and products, showing the future of home living, will be on display. Hisense’s booth at the show will be situated in Hall 23a at Messe Berlin from 10am-6pm, September 1-5, 2023.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense’s business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Recently, Hisense has grown rapidly and is now operating in more than 160 countries.

SOURCE Hisense

