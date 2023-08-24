AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

ThroughPut.ai SKU Rationalization is Now Available on IndustryApps Store

PRNewswire August 25, 2023

The ThroughPut.ai SKU Rationalization solution optimizes product mix to rapidly and continuously accelerate free cash flow, as well as margins to enable an undeniably significant, positive impact on the bottom line.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ThroughPut Inc., the industrial AI supply chain pioneer, today announced that its ThroughPut.ai SKU Rationalization solution is now available on the IndustryApps Store, the world’s first-of-its-kind open marketplace for Industry 4.0 solutions.

The ThroughPut.ai SKU Rationalization solution empowers businesses to proactively manage market uncertainty and demand variance while minimizing supply chain risk in times when supply chains are unravelling at an alarming pace. Throughput’s AI-powered SKU Rationalization solution enables companies to rapidly sense demand shifts triggered by both planned, as well as “unplanned events”, such as seasonal trends, market disruptions, and other external factors so that they can precisely predict and plan for near-term demand and set realistic goals based on existing capacity.

IndustryApps primarily focuses on digitalization and automation solutions aimed at empowering industrial organizations to boost productivity, accuracy, and efficiency and reimagine their operations, effectiveness, bottom lines, and carbon footprint. It extends an array of globally certified plug-and-play apps that have been tested and curated by industrial experts and enables businesses to modularly build capabilities as they look to scale and grow.

ThroughPut.ai SKU Rationalization enables businesses to make incremental improvements aimed at accelerating supply chain agility while growing free cash flow. In essence, ThroughPut.ai helps companies to:

  • Sense Demand and regulate Demand Variance by sensing shifts in factors that influence demand and precisely forecasting it for the near-term to enable more effective demand planning. Businesses can also drill down to their demand by region, fulfillment center, SKU, On-Time In-Full (OTIF) deliveries, and lost opportunities, to name a few parameters.
  • Optimize Product Mix to maximize Margins by analyzing holistic data to expose correlations across the many influencers of demand, while leveraging the resulting real-time demand predictions to intelligently inform production and inventory all the way down to the SKU and Location levels.
  • Enhance Free Cash Flow by optimizing end-to-end supply chain operations based on SKU, product, and portfolio mixes across functions, processes, and teams.

“ThroughPut is proud to partner with IndustryApps as we continue to extend our powerful capabilities to businesses and organizations, both large and small, across the globe that need to finally overcome the challenges of the new normal: market disruptions, economic fragility, and resource volatility. Businesses and organizations with complex supply chains more than ever need to deal with such factors while keeping prices competitive, customers pleased, and margins profitable. This means having granular visibility into, and actionability for, control of supply chain operations at the SKU and location levels, to maximize the mileage of available resources and capacity, while boosting profitability and driving customer satisfaction,” said Seth Page, COO and Head of Strategic Partnerships of ThroughPut Inc. “Our goal is to help businesses accelerate material and free cash flow while achieving the best possible supply chain optimization results using the most powerful AI-enabled tools today so that they can become the innovative leaders of tomorrow,” he added.

“IndustryApps was founded by a team of supply chain and manufacturing specialists with the vision of transforming the manufacturing paradigm in the product value chain. Digitalization and automation are game changers when it comes to transcending the modern-day challenges of market volatility, political uncertainty, and financial vulnerability. We are excited to partner with a company like ThroughPut.ai that shares our vision and works relentlessly toward helping customers gain the much-needed stability to not only function viably in increasingly hostile market conditions but also scale and grow,” said Sandeep Sreekumar, Co-Founder and COO of IndustryApps.

PR Contact

ThroughPut Inc 
Tina Jacobs
[email protected]

IndustryApps 
Thomas König

About IndustryApps:
IndustryApps offers the world’s first end-to-end industrial Dataspace and Industry 4.0 solutions ecosystem, empowering businesses through seamless digital transformation. The unique approach utilizes cutting-edge technologies such as Dataspaces and dynamic Digital Twins, ensuring comprehensive visibility, control, and traceability across the value chain. In addition their AppStore offers plug-and-play Smart Factory solutions, including AI-powered predictive maintenance. With open Industry 4.0 standards, they future-proof businesses while optimizing performance across all areas, from planning to strategic management.

To learn more about IndustryApps, visit www.industryapps.net

About ThroughPut Inc
ThroughPut.ai is a Silicon Valley-based Supply Chain AI leader that puts Industrial material flow on Autopilot by leveraging existing Enterprise Data to achieve superior Business, Operations, Financial and Sustainability Results. ThroughPut’s AI-powered Supply Chain software predicts Demand, reorients Production Capacity, reassigns Warehouse Space, and reorders materials optimally, so businesses minimize overpromising and under-delivering, and maximize for their desired outcomes. ThroughPut improves material flow and free-cash-flow across the entire end-to-end value chain far faster than leading contemporary and legacy solutions. The founding team is led by seasoned serial entrepreneurs with real-world AI, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Transportation and Operational experience, from the shop-floor to the top-floor, at leading Fortune 500 Industrial Companies & pioneering Enterprise Technology companies.

To learn more about ThroughPut Inc, visit www.throughput.ai

Additional Resources:

SOURCE ThroughPut Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.