World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and BABOLAT, the world leading tennis brand, announce partnership extension for 7 years until 2030

PRNewswire August 25, 2023

Tennis’ new superstar Carlos Alcaraz, only 20, plays and wins with BABOLAT in his hand since he is 10 and will continue until at least 2030. The seven-year extension to his contract with Babolat, the tennis specialized company born in France in 1875, was announced in New York.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 

More information here: https://www.babolat.com/news-articles-blog-alcaraz-partnership-2030/alcaraz-partnership-2030.html?section=news  

The newly crowned Wimbledon champion, who has been playing with his BABOLAT Pure Aero 98 – and BABOLAT RPM Blast strings – after embarking on his successful US Open campaign in 2022, signed the latest extension of his contract alongside Eric BABOLAT, the Chief Executive Officer of BABOLAT. Babolat equips tennis lovers worldwide since nearly 150 years, from club players to the all-time greatest champions: René Lacoste, Björn Borg, Pete Sampras, Li Na, Kim Clijsters or Rafa Nadal to name a few.

“For more than 10 years now, Babolat experts are constantly working close with me to provide the best tennis equipment for my performance. Playing with my Pure Aero 98 strung with RPM Blast is more than just having a tennis racquet,” Alcaraz said. “It means I’m a member of the BABOLAT family, and that there are people at BABOLAT I think of as part of my team. They listen carefully to my needs and my feedback, and it’s a constant, constructive two-way process. As a result, I have always been happy with the performance and feel of the frames and strings, and extending this long-term partnership makes total sense.”

Carlos Alcaraz signed his first contract with BABOLAT in Spain at the age of 10. At 13, he joined the international BABOLAT team, and at just 20 he is the youngest world No 1 in tennis history and has already won two Grand Slam titles to his name (US Open 2022, Wimbledon 2023).

Alcaraz, who began playing tennis at age 4, has always played with BABOLAT racquets and strings. Since the start of the 2022 US Open, Carlos has played with the Pure Aero 98 racquet, an updated version of the Pure Aero VS, and strings it with BABOLAT’s RPM Blast strings (gauge 130/16).

For more information, pictures and video content, please go to https://www.babolat.com/news-articles-blog-alcaraz-partnership-2030/alcaraz-partnership-2030.html?section=news 

Contact: [email protected]

