AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

“ES YEN COFFEE” – Thailand’s Soft Power Brew, a Must-Try Thai-Style Iced Espresso Creation

PRNewswire August 25, 2023

BANGKOK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — “ES YEN COFFEE,” the Thai-style iced espresso, is a must-try coffee speciality which embodies Thailand’s newfound soft power, infusing sweetness and aroma into the  iconic Amazing Thailand campaign. The global spotlight fell on ES YEN when Korean popstar Jung Yong-Hwa shared an image of himself sipping the brew before departing Thailand, kindling an international craving for this extraordinary creation among travellers.

Crafted by Soradech Chirawitchalert, the winner of the World ES YEN Championship 2023, ES YEN COFFEE marries the boldness of espresso with condensed milk, culminating in a blend of sweetness and creamy indulgence. Moreover, the incorporation of fresh milk or locally sourced coconut sugar offers a twist, enhancing the experience for connoisseurs. This unique fusion was the secret behind Lita Café’s triumph at the 2023 World ES YEN Championship, capturing the hearts of local and international coffee lovers alike.

With Arabica and Robusta beans flourishing nationwide, each region imparts its distinctive flavour to these coffee varieties. This exceptional trait has garnered worldwide recognition for Thai coffee, elevating the country’s coffee industry onto the global stage. Led by Wallop Passananon of Nine One Coffee, the Coffee Farm Stay concept intertwines quality coffee with ecotourism, providing visitors a chance to embrace nature and community life. This relationship benefits local economies while also nurturing the environment.

Pleonpit Rianmek, the owner of Mother Roaster, embodies the essence of Thai coffee craftsmanship. Meticulous coffee bean selection, roasting processes, and the fusion of creativity and precision define the artistry. These establishments have transformed into landmarks and social media hubs, delivering unique experiences and pure joy in every sip.

As coffee culture evolves, Thailand showcases its coffee expertise through diverse menus at cafés across the nation. The prowess of baristas, combined with farmer community-based attractions, unveils a multi-faceted coffee journey. Here, visitors can relish freshly brewed concoctions using distinct roasting methods while immersing themselves in local coffee cultivation practices. This coffee-centric experience offers insight into the lives of locals, rendering Thailand a destination of exploration.

“ES YEN COFFEE” symbolises Thailand’s innovation and charm, captivating palates with its sweet and creamy blend. This Thai-style iced espresso masterpiece beautifully encapsulates the fusion of taste, culture, and tourism. Through coffee, Thailand captivates visitors, celebrating its coffee heritage and inviting them to uncover the beauty of the nation’s diverse landscapes and communities.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/es-yen-coffee—thailands-soft-power-brew-a-must-try-thai-style-iced-espresso-creation-301909833.html

SOURCE Tourism Authority of Thailand

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.