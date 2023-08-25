China’s Pingyang becomes the world-renowned export base for pet products

WENZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by haiwainet.cn:

Pingyang County, located in Wenzhou City, China’s east Zhejiang Province, has a history of 1,740 years. Today, Pingyang has become one of the world’s largest and most well-known export bases of pet products in the global industrial division of labour. Recently, the 2023 Overseas Communication Forum of New Era Chinese Brand Image and Silk Road E-commerce (Wenzhou) Innovation and Development Conference was held in Pingyang. It was learnt from the forum that the pet supplies produced in Pingyang including feed, snacks, leashes, toys, clothing, nameplates, kennels, and cat climbing frames, in addition to dog chews(Chew Bones), with a product range of 20 series and more than 1,000 varieties.

It is understood that, in addition to pet supplies, Pingyang also makes good performances in the overseas market in the printing, packaging, and massage supplies industry. Pingyang, as one of China‘ s three major printing equipment clusters, mainly exports to Germany and the United States, maintaining rapid and stable growth in market value. Pingyang also plays well in the massager industry, attracting more than 300 companies, and the products are exported to 118 countries and regions.

It is understood that there are over 2,000 foreign trade enterprises, and more than 700 cross-border e-commerce enterprises in Pingyang, with a total annual export volume of about 2.3 billion U.S. dollars. According to Zhang Shouyu, Secretary of the Pingyang County Committee of the CPC, based on the current situation, the cross-border e-commerce industry is playing an important role in promoting Pingyang’s international brand image and achieving high-quality development.

