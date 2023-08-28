Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For B2B Summit APAC 2023

The event will share actionable insights to help B2B marketing leaders in Asia Pacific (APAC) align their revenue engine to accelerate growth and drive customer retention

SINGAPORE, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its B2B Summit APAC event, being held in Singapore and digitally on 19–20 September 2023. The premier event for B2B marketing and sales leaders in the region, B2B Summit APAC will showcase Forrester’s latest research, models, and frameworks that will help B2B organizations attain cross-functional alignment toward shared goals and objectives to drive business growth.

Despite the softening macroeconomic conditions, data from Forrester’s Marketing Survey, 2023, indicates no signs of a recession, with APAC marketing budgets continuing to trend upward for high-growth enterprise companies. Now is the time to prioritize opportunities that create customer value and invest in capabilities that can drive profitable and sustained business growth. B2B Summit APAC will help business leaders prioritize their budget investments and explore how to leverage emerging technologies like generative AI to improve B2B buying and selling processes.

Noteworthy sessions include:

Adapting Vs. Adopting AI: What CMOs Should Know About AI In Marketing. Traditional AI and generative AI present huge benefits but have inherent risks, as well. While every organization is jumping on the AI bandwagon, this session helps marketers understand the possibilities, opportunities, and challenges associated with adopting AI.

Traditional AI and generative AI present huge benefits but have inherent risks, as well. While every organization is jumping on the AI bandwagon, this session helps marketers understand the possibilities, opportunities, and challenges associated with adopting AI. Introducing Forrester’s B2B Customer-Obsessed Growth Engine. Success for B2B organizations requires a customer-obsessed growth engine that is aligned to create, deliver, and enable buyer value throughout the customer lifecycle. This session explores how to build a customer-obsessed growth engine to drive profitable, predictable, and sustained growth.

Success for B2B organizations requires a customer-obsessed growth engine that is aligned to create, deliver, and enable buyer value throughout the customer lifecycle. This session explores how to build a customer-obsessed growth engine to drive profitable, predictable, and sustained growth. Evolving Buyer Behaviour. Buyers are demanding more control over their buying process. Join this session to understand the changing expectations of buyers in the region and how to adapt to these changes to deliver what they demand.

Buyers are demanding more control over their buying process. Join this session to understand the changing expectations of buyers in the region and how to adapt to these changes to deliver what they demand. Setting Field Marketing Up To Win: The State Of Field Marketing In 2023. Field marketing remains a key frontline marketing function that directly influences business revenue. This session dives into the latest research from Forrester on the current state of field marketing across B2B.

Field marketing remains a key frontline marketing function that directly influences business revenue. This session dives into the latest research from Forrester on the current state of field marketing across B2B. The State Of B2B Measurement. Understanding performance and demonstrating accountability are perennial top priorities for B2B marketing leaders. This session draws on Forrester’s latest quantitative research to showcase B2B marketing measurement trends.

Understanding performance and demonstrating accountability are perennial top priorities for B2B marketing leaders. This session draws on Forrester’s latest quantitative research to showcase B2B marketing measurement trends. Guest Keynote: A Conversation With Leandro Perez, VP & CMO Asia Pacific, Salesforce. Join this session for an engaging conversation spanning leadership, generative AI’s impact on marketing, and how B2B marketing and sales leaders can drive growth.

Forrester will also recognize its B2B Return On Integration Honors winner, UiPath, for achieving strong cross-functional alignment to accelerate company growth. Additionally, Dell Technologies and F5, Inc. will receive B2B Programs Of The Year Awards for improving functional performance in revenue operations and demand & ABM, respectively.

Attendees of B2B Summit APAC will have the opportunity to learn from the award winners’ success stories, connect with Forrester analysts, network with industry peers, and attend an invitation-only executive program, the Executive Leadership Exchange. In addition, the return of the Forrester Women’s Leadership Program will feature content and networking opportunities on advancement strategies for APAC leaders in the B2B industry.

“Economic headwinds, competitive pressures, and technological breakthroughs are putting more pressure on B2B marketing leaders than ever before,” said Dane Anderson, senior vice president of international research & product at Forrester. “To succeed in this environment, leaders need to align on internal goals and priorities that maximize buyer value. B2B Summit APAC is designed to help leaders in the region get exposure to new ideas, pragmatic frameworks, and compelling data that can help achieve alignment to drive revenue growth.”

