  • new product

Newton Cinema Announces Their Next Film ‘PARADISE’

PRNewswire August 28, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Newton Cinema announces its fourth film, ‘PARADISE,’ accompanied by the unveiling of its first-look poster. The film is directed by Prasanna Vithanage, winner of over 35 international and national awards. Celebrated Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam will be presenting the film under the banner of Madras Talkies.

‘PARADISE’ is in English, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Sinhala languages. The film features the cast of Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Shyam Fernando, and Mahendra Perera. Cinematographer is Rajeev Ravi, winner of multiple Best Cinematographer awards and over 40 films including ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and ‘Liar’s Dice’. Editor is Sreekar Prasad, Limca Book of Records award winner with a portfolio of over 600 films including ‘RRR’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. Sound Designer is Tapas Nayak, known for his contributions in notable films including Oscar-nominated ‘Lagaan’. Music Director is “K” (Krishnakumar) who has scored over 30 films.

Anto Chittilappilly, Producer and CEO of Newton Cinema, expressed his admiration for Prasanna Vithanage’s masterful storytelling, noting that viewers will be captivated by this extraordinary thriller. Chittilappilly stated, “PARADISE is a perfect blend of artistic brilliance and commercial entertainment, demanding to be experienced on the big screen.”

Newton Cinema’s filmography encompasses titles such as ‘LALANNA’S SONG‘ directed by Megha Ramaswamy, ‘KISS’ directed by Varun Grover, and ‘FAMILY’ by Don Palathara. ‘LALANNA’S SONG’ premiered at IFFLA, Los Angeles, and was honored with a special commendation. ‘KISS’ showcased at NYIFF, New York, securing the Best Director accolade at BISFF, Bangalore, and clinching the Best Short Narrative at Tasveer, Seattle. With its premiere at IFFR, Rotterdam, ‘FAMILY’ won the Best Film accolade from HFF, Turkey, subsequently garnering nominations for Best Film and Best Director at IFFM, Melbourne.

About Newton Cinema

Established in 2020 by Anto Chittilappilly and Sanita Chittilappilly, Newton Cinema stands as a global film production house, dedicated to curating extraordinary stories that challenge social norms and inspire positive change. By amplifying the voices of the marginalized, Newton Cinema fosters inclusivity, upholds humanity, and strives for a more peaceful world. Deeply committed to sustainability, Newton Cinema promotes social, environmental, and economic transformations for the future. Newton Cinema operates offices in Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, Mumbai, and Kochi.

