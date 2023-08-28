Cullen Jewellery Introduces First-Ever Coloured Lab Grown Diamonds Collection

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cullen Jewellery, the renowned advocate for sustainable luxury, is thrilled to introduce its first-ever collection of coloured lab grown diamonds to the world, ‘Love in Colour’. With shades that capture the allure of a vibrant sunset — pink, yellow, and blue — this stunning line redefines what it means to wear conscious elegance.

Jordan Cullen, Managing Director at Cullen Jewellery, shared, “We wanted our new collection to be like the memories we cherish—vivid, warm, and close to the heart. Every colour is a nod to those humble, beautiful moments.”

Cullen Jewellery combines premium craftsmanship with a deep passion for the environment. Certified for authenticity by recognised bodies like IGI and GIA, its diamonds proudly wear a 100% carbon neutral badge from Clear Neutral, indicating minimal environmental impact. Beyond offering sustainable diamonds, the brand only uses recycled precious metals and packaging.

To offer an immersive experience, Cullen Jewellery’s innovative website is the perfect canvas for Love in Colour. An intricate ring builder awaits users, offering intimate glimpses of individual gems to design the perfect lab grown diamond engagement ring. Enhanced by interactive 3D visuals at 100x magnification, this digital platform amplifies the essence of each gemstone, refining the client experience.

This fresh collection splendidly complements the brand’s existing offering of Radiant Beauty-certified coloured moissanite gemstones, a benchmark for exceptional quality. Jordan Cullen added, “Our mission is to redefine luxury. Every stone, design, and digital touchpoint invites our clients to a deeper, more mindful journey with us.”

Discover a reimagined world of fine jewellery. Join Cullen Jewellery’s evolution by exploring the Love in Colour collection now at https://cullenjewellery.com .

About Cullen Jewellery

Cullen Jewellery was founded in 2018 by Jordan Cullen to celebrate life’s cherished moments, conscientiously. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Cullen Jewellery is a leading ethical brand for premium lab grown diamond and moissanite engagement rings and fine jewellery.

The brand is committed to operating responsibly and sustainably through its positive community impact and exclusive use of lab grown gemstones. The elegant creations designed by Cullen Jewellery are synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship, empowering couples to embody their values for generations to come. For more information, please visit cullenjewellery.com and @cullenjewellery on Instagram.

