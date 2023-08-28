HashKey Exchange and imToken Form Strategic Partnership to Bridge “Trusted and Trustless” Services in the Web3 Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HashKey Exchange, Hong Kong’s first licensed retail virtual asset exchange, and imToken, a well-established non-custodial crypto wallet, have forged a strategic partnership to merge the “trusted” and “trustless” elements of the Web2 and Web3 realms within the virtual asset landscape.

Web3 operates on a “trustless” principle, relying on code, incentives, and economic mechanisms, giving users the option to not rely on third party. On the other hand, Web2 offers users a more familiar user experience and enhanced access to traditional financial services that are not yet found in Web3.

Both HashKey Exchange and imToken teams will work closely together to offer a comprehensive, seamless, and secure solution for all users, empowering customers with enhanced choices, elevating user experience to unprecedented levels of safety and convenience.

The seamless flow of value between exchanges and non-custodial wallets is a crucial junction for the Web3 investor experience. Investors seek a combination of non-custodial wallets, fiat on-ramp/off-ramp services, and professional trading capabilities, but the fragmented nature of service providers often hinders their overall experience.

In this strategic partnership, imToken will be appointed as the official non-custodial wallet partner for HashKey Exchange, catering to users who seek self-managed digital assets. As one of the first recipients of the virtual asset license from the Hong Kong SFC, HashKey Exchange will offer imToken users a trusted platform to trade virtual assets where direct bank transfers for fiat on and off ramp are supported.

We firmly believe that this collaboration will serve as a catalyst, synergizing the trusted attributes of HashKey Exchange’s regulatory compliance with imToken’s proven track record in security within the trustless nature. Together, we bridge the gap between fiat and digital assets, custodial and non-custodial solutions, and facilitate the unrestricted flow of value under a robust and secure framework.

Livio Weng, COO of HashKey Group, said, “We are excited to partner with imToken, a renowned name in the decentralized wallet space. By combining HashKey Exchange’s regulated trading platform with imToken’s secure and trustless capabilities, we aim to bring virtual asset management experience to the next level.”

Ben He, CEO and Founder of imToken, said, “Our collaboration with HashKey Exchange represents a significant step forward in creating a seamless and secure ecosystem for Web3 enthusiasts. Together, we empower users to take control of their assets while ensuring they have access to a trusted fiat gateway for a holistic Web3 experience.”

About HashKey Exchange

On a mission to set the bar for virtual asset exchanges in compliance, safety, and security, Hash Blockchain Limited (HashKey Exchange) is Hong Kong’s first licensed virtual asset exchange for retail users. HashKey Exchange has recently received approval from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong to operate a virtual asset trading platform under Type 1 (Dealing in securities) licence and Type 7 (Providing automated trading services) licence. As HashKey Group’s flagship business, HashKey Exchange provides all-in-one trading services for both professional investors (PI) and retail investors. HashKey Exchange has obtained ISO 27001 (Information Security) and ISO 27701 (Data Privacy) management system certifications.

About imToken

imToken, a Series-B blockchain technology company headquartered in Singapore, is inspired to make digital life equally accessible to everyone, and we are committed to creating digital wallets that are simple to use, safe and secure for every user. Since its founding in 2016, imToken has served over 15 million users in more than 150 countries worldwide.

