OKX Launches 5% BTC Reward Program on Buy Crypto With Card Feature for Hong Kong Users

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OKX , a leading global crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, today announced that it has launched a bitcoin reward program for Hong Kong users of the platform’s Buy Crypto with Card feature, which facilitates users’ purchase of virtual assets directly via credit or debit cards.

For a limited time, Hong Kong users buying virtual assets for the first time on OKX Hong Kong can receive a 5% direct-to-wallet reward in bitcoin on fiat-to-virtual asset purchases* made directly via credit or debit cards.

OKX is one of the first companies in Hong Kong to offer a Bitcoin reward for virtual asset purchases. The new program demonstrates OKX’s ongoing commitment to facilitating mass adoption and accessibility of virtual assets, which are increasingly being adopted by professional and retail investors across the city.

The Buy Crypto with Card feature is now available on web and will be available soon on app versions** of OKX HK for Hong Kong users, providing a seamless and convenient experience for both first-time and seasoned users to buy virtual assets with either HKD or USD using Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards directly.

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: “OKX Hong Kong continues to grow rapidly, with new users more than doubling in the last month. As the city develops as an international Web3 and virtual assets hub, market education and adoption are crucial. Through our Buy Crypto With Card feature and reward program in Hong Kong, we aim to enable a user-friendly virtual asset experience for existing and potential customers.”

Hong Kong users can currently buy, sell and hold up to 16 major cryptocurrencies, including BTC and ETH, on OKX’s platform.

Notes:

*For further details and the terms & conditions of OKX’s 5% Bitcoin reward program, please refer to this landing page.

**Users can access this feature immediately at okx.com. Updates will be rolling out on Google Play Store for Android devices and on the App Store for iOS devices soon, with app versions 6.30.0 and above.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform’s latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

