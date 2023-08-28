AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Thailand Paves the Way for a Resurgent Asia

PRNewswire August 28, 2023

BANGKOK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Enterprise Asia is pleased to honor the trailblazing business leaders and enterprises in Thailand for pioneering the country’s growth in the post-pandemic era at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023. Organized annually in 16 markets by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the Awards present Asia’s largest award recognition program. Themed “Capturing Opportunities in a Resurgent Asia”, the APEA 2023 aims to utilize its influential platform to accelerate Thailand’s economic resurgence by encouraging enterprises to take advantage of Asia’s post-pandemic recovery and view it as an opportune time for growth.

The award recipients were selected from over 100 nominees through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Since 2007, the Awards has been organized all over the region with past recipients comprising Taiwan’s Douglas Tong Hsu, Hong Kong’s Francis Lui and Lawrence Ho, TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Thailand’s Somphote Ahunai, Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, India’s Adi Godrej, and the Philippines’ Dennis Anthony Uy.

Datuk William Ng, Vice Chairman of Enterprise Asia, stated in his welcome address that “We must recognize that sustained success in this evolving arena demands more than technological prowess. It mandates careful planning, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of the local market. Ultimately, capturing opportunities in Asia in the post-pandemic era requires a collective effort. Through cross-sector collaborations, businesses can access a dynamic and growing market with a talented workforce and a culture of innovation”.

Among the notable awardees are Manas Chiaravanond, CEO of Chia Tai Company Limited, and Sara Lamsam, CEO of Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited, whose unwavering commitment, innovation-driven mindset, and fearless leadership have not only propelled their enterprises to remarkable heights but also left an indelible mark on their respective fields, standing as beacons of inspiration in the world of entrepreneurship.

Further outstanding award recipients include Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd. under the Fast Enterprise Category, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited and Mondelez International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. under the Inspirational Brand Category, and Energy Absolute PCL and Phyathai And Paolo Hospital Group under the Corporate Excellence Category.

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 Thailand Chapter is supported by the Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC). PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distribution Partner while Bangkok Post, Dailywire.asia, and SME Magazine are the Media Partners.

FULL RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2023 THAILAND CHAPTER

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY

NAME

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

PRASIT BOONDOUNGPRASERT

 

CEO

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

AGRICULTURE

MANAS CHIARAVANOND

 

CEO

CHIA TAI COMPANY LIMITED

AGRICULTURE

SANSERN KIATTIVEJSOONTHORN

 

MANAGING DIRECTOR

COSDENT

HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY

PADCHCHARRIN HEIMEAUNGKLOON

 

MANAGING DIRECTOR

GOURMET ONE FOOD SERVICE (THAILAND) CO.,LTD.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

BOONSAK KIATJAROONLERT

 

CEO

KUMWELL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS

KETTIVIT SITTISOONTORNWONG

 

CEO

LEO GLOBAL LOGISTICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

JAMES RICHARD AMATAVIVADHANA

 

CEO

MC GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

RETAIL

SARA LAMSAM

 

CEO

MUANG THAI LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

FINANCIAL SERVICES

 

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

NOVO NORDISK PHARMA (THAILAND) LTD.

HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY

 

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

AGRICULTURE

CHIA TAI COMPANY LIMITED

AGRICULTURE

COSDENT

HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY

INTERLINK TELECOM PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

TELECOMMUNICATIONS & ICT

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL (THAILAND) CO., LTD.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

MUANG THAI LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

FINANCIAL SERVICES

NOVO NORDISK PHARMA (THAILAND) LTD.

HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY

SIAM KUBOTA CORPORATION CO., LTD.

AGRICULTURE

 

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

AGRICULTURE

ENERGY ABSOLUTE PCL

ENERGY

KUMWELL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS

LEO GLOBAL LOGISTICS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

MSD (THAILAND) LTD.

HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY

MUANG THAI LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

FINANCIAL SERVICES

NOVO NORDISK PHARMA (THAILAND) LTD.

HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY

OGILVY & MATHER THAILAND

PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

PHYATHAI AND PAOLO HOSPITAL GROUP

HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/asia-pacific-enterprise-awards-2023-thailand-paves-the-way-for-a-resurgent-asia-301910951.html

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

