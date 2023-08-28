AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

China (Zhejiang) World Overseas Chinese Young Generation Innovation and Entrepreneurship Conference Held in Wenzhou, Zhejiang

PRNewswire August 28, 2023

WENZHOU, China, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From August 24th to 26th, the China (Zhejiang) World Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Innovation and Entrepreneurship Conference (referred to as “Overseas Entrepreneurs Conference”) was held in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China.

This conference focused on key areas such as technological innovation and project collaboration. Through keynote speeches and themed discussions, it aimed to promote cooperation, exchange of networks, funds, technology, and projects in various fields for mutual benefit and development. As China continues to deepen its internal and external openness, overseas Chinese have become an important force in advancing people-to-people diplomacy, economic and trade exchanges, technological cooperation, and friendly exchanges between China and other countries. Among them, young people in the overseas Chinese community leverage their advantage of integrating diverse modern civilizations, actively engage in innovation and entrepreneurship, and demonstrate the strength of the overseas Chinese in the tide of economic and technological development.

During the conference, various activities such as high-level dialogues and digital trade discussions were held, along with the recording of the 2023 “Cultural China · Moon Represents My Heart” Mid-Autumn Festival Gala for Overseas Chinese. More than 650 participants, including young entrepreneurial elites from the global overseas Chinese community, overseas academicians and experts, overseas Chinese groups, and representatives, attended the event.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/china-zhejiang-world-overseas-chinese-young-generation-innovation-and-entrepreneurship-conference-held-in-wenzhou-zhejiang-301911092.html

SOURCE China (ZheJiang) Overseas Chinese New Generation Innovation & Entrepreneurship Conference

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.