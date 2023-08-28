AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • earnings

Moving Towards Globalization: GAC Group’s Latest Internationalization Strategy Revealed

PRNewswire August 28, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On August 25th, GAC Group released its 2023 semi-annual report, showing a total operating revenue of 233.532 billion yuan in the first half of the year.

According to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, from January to June, China exported a total of 2.14 million vehicles, overtaking Japan as the biggest exporter of cars. As GAC Group looks to the future, international business has become a central focus.

GAC Internationalizes with the Release of the “1551” Strategy

Moving forward, GAC Group has formulated a “1551” internationalization strategy that is guided by “1” goal of achieving 50 million in sales by 2030 and gaining a firm foothold in the “5” major markets of Europe, Asia-Pacific, CIS, Middle East and Africa, and Central and South America; this will be done through prioritizing “5” brand core values, including brand internationalization, product globalization and localization, sales and service integration, and ecological diversification. The plan will implement “1” system of global organization and talent guarantee mechanism for constructing an overseas business community.

GAC Group aims to establish a branch office in the West European market through the introduction of pure electric vehicles. For the Asia-Pacific market, the company will focus on introducing fuel, hybrid, and pure electric vehicles and establishing production bases in Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, and more. For the Middle East and Africa, the Dubai branch will continue to develop Gulf region markets while simultaneously operating existing Nigeria and Tunisia SKD factories, and promoting CKD operations in Egypt and South Africa. For the Central and South American market, the newly established Mexico branch will strengthen regional operations and management. Development of CIS markets will concentrate on Russia, with a short-term focus on CBU, while being attentive to local production possibilities.

AION New Energy Vehicles Enter Thailand

A leader in the field of new energy vehicles, GAC AION boasts sustained high overseas sales and significant growth and progress. The firm signed a cooperation deal with a distributor in Thailand in June, officially announcing its entry into the Thai market.

GAC Group will continue to be driven by technological innovation, promoting its globalization and accelerating its operations to a global scale. Working with talents and partners worldwide, it is continually helping to build a bright future for Chinese automobiles overseas.

SOURCE GAC MOTOR

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.