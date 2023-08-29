Culinary Masters, an RR1 Signature Event, Premieres in Asia at MGM COTAI with Multiple Michelin-star-studded Chefs, Led by Celebrity Chef Massimo Bottura

The signature Robb Report event, featuring an all-star line-up of world-renowned, award-winning chefs, came to Macau for the first time, co-presented by Robb Report Hong Kong and MGM.

HONG KONG, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On August 10-13, 2023, the grand premiere of Robb Report Hong Kong‘s Culinary Masters in Macau, in partnership with MGM, took place at MGM COTAI, making history as the very first RR1 signature event was held in Asia. RR1 members, VIP guests, and a coalition of some of the finest chefs in the world gathered in Macau for a celebration of gastronomy, fine wines and spirits, art, and culture.

“I am delighted to have welcomed over 150 guests from more than 10 countries to MGM x RR1 Culinary Masters Macau, co-presented by Robb Report Hong Kong and MGM, and to share with them a wealth of superlative experiences centred around gastronomy, art, and culture,” said Tak Man, CEO and Publisher of Robb Report Hong Kong. “Culinary Masters is about savouring the finest the dining world has to offer, and we are proud to gather our community of avid luxury lifestyle consumers to embrace the harmonious culinary vision put forth by our acclaimed local and international chefs, honouring Macau’s strong culinary roots.”

“As the first exclusive RR1 Signature Event in Asia, MGM’s goal is to combine various culinary traditions to create unparalleled gastronomic experiences in Macau,” said Hubert Wang, President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM China Holdings Limited. “MGM x RR1 Culinary Masters Macau is a testament that MGM continuously strives to elevate Macau’s status as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, bringing global travellers to the best of the best the dining world has to offer, alongside some of the brightest stars in the international culinary scene. The event will continue to serve as a platform for a vibrant culinary cultural exchange, bringing together local and international culinary talents, as well as passionate food enthusiasts in Macau.”

The highlights of MGM x RR1 Culinary Masters Macau included an exclusive programme of gourmet dinners, guided cooking and tasting masterclasses, immersive art experiences, and guided tours, all driven by the top talents in the fine dining and beverage world under the theme “The Flavours of Tomorrow: Savouring the Future.” Led by the visionary Massimo Bottura of Osteria Francescana, twice-ranked the “World’s Best Restaurant” and honoured with three Michelin stars, the line-up included Yim Jung-sik of two-Michelin-starred Jungsik Seoul and New York, the acclaimed pioneer of “New Korean” cuisine; the internationally renowned Shane Osborn of Arcane, the first Australian chef to hold two Michelin stars; Yang Dengquan of Five Foot Road, recently awarded one Michelin star for its outstanding Sichuan specialities; Homan Tsui of Imperial Court, an expert in Lingnan cuisine; and Palmira Pena of Manuel Cozinha Portuguesa, who brought Macanese and Portuguese flavours into the mix.

Local and international guests took part in the festivities, including RR1 members and eminent tastemakers of Australia, China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States, who experienced the chefs’ masterclasses and indulged in once-in-a-lifetime curated gala dinners. Shane Osborn, Yang Dengquan, Palmira Pena, Homan Tsui, Yim Jung-sik, and Bruno Le Francois took the stage to present the 12-hands dinner, “The World on a Plate,” each taking charge of a course and bringing their signature dish to the table, paired with befitting red, white, and sparkling wines.

Massimo Bottura and his team from the award-winning kitchen of Osteria Francescana took diners on an epicurean journey to Modena, plating up the most iconic dishes from his acclaimed restaurant for the “Italian Night at Osteria Francescana” gala dinner on 12 August. How Bottura and his chefs garnered their three Michelin stars was proved on the plate and palate for an exclusive group of guests, alongside pairings by master sommelier Clément Robert.

Other activities in the programme included cooking classes and demonstrations, art tours showcasing MGM exhibitions as part of the Art Macao biennale, behind-the-scenes kitchen tours, tai chi wellness sessions led by a four-time wushu world champion, and a guided sightseeing tour of Macau to highlight its cultural, historical attractions. Over 30 classes, tours, and activities were presented during the course of the event, often concurrently.

As a strong champion of the artistic, cultural, and gastronomic attractions of Macau, MGM is dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich Sino-Portuguese heritage of the city. MGM COTAI is the ideal venue to launch the first RR1 Culinary Masters in Asia, reinforcing Macau’s important position as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy with its diverse array of restaurants covering global cuisines, art-inspired luxurious experiences, and unmatched service.

As part of exclusive multi year agreement between MGM China Holdings LTD and Nexus Media Ltd, Robb Report Hong Kong announced in February 2023, this is first of many future Robb Report Hong Kong events with RR1 members taking place at MGM Macau.

RR1, presented by Robb Report Hong Kong, is a global private membership club that gathers a community of international ultra-high-net-worth individuals to experience the extraordinary. Culinary Masters is one of the most popular events under RR1, bringing together the most acclaimed chefs in the world for a culinary retreat filled with fine food and exquisite wines.

MGM x RR1 Culinary Masters Macau was generously supported by the following partners and sponsors: MGM, Vistajet, Fabergé, Tag Aviation FBO, Golden Vines, Liquid Icons, Boërl & Kroff, Château D’Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Iwa, Khee, Liber Pater, Louis XIII, and Szepsy.

­About Robb Report

Robb Report is the leading voice in the global luxury market. Its discerning audience around the world has a shared appreciation and desire for quality, exclusivity, heritage, taste, and fine design. Robb Report is synonymous with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best. Widely regarded as the single-most influential journal of living life to the fullest, with 18 international editions, it is the brand the most successful people rely on to discover the ideas, opinions, products, and experiences that will matter most to them. Robb Report: Luxury Without Compromise.

About Robb Report Hong Kong

Robb Report Hong Kong entered the Hong Kong luxury lifestyle media market in 2022 under Nexus Media Limited, and the title is dedicated to featuring all aspects of luxury, including automobiles, aviation, and boating, alongside coverage of real estate, travel, dining, whiskies, wine, watches, jewellery, and fashion. Robb Report Hong Kong‘s print magazine, Best of the Best, is an annual publication that serves as the definitive tome on luxury and lifestyle in Asia, showcasing the finest products and services, while the Robb Report Hong Kong website is dedicated to daily reporting on the latest in the world of luxury across all digital platforms.

For more information, please visit www.robbreport.hk.

About RR1

RR1 is the exclusive private-membership club that brings Robb Report to life through extraordinary, curated experiences. Members enjoy unparalleled access to benefits and events, and they become part of a powerful community of like-minded tastemakers who seek out the very finest experiences, products, and services.

From discovering the most alluring and exclusive destinations, to previewing the top cars and products before their official release, to dining with culinary luminaries and meeting leaders of the world’s premier luxury brands, RR1 members truly experience the extraordinary.

For more information about RR1 Hong Kong, please visit www.rr1hongkong.com.

About MGM

MGM is an abbreviation for MGM China Holdings Limited (HKEx: 2282) and is a leading developer, owner and operator of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. We are the holding company of MGM Grand Paradise, SA which holds one of the six gaming concessions to run casino games in Macau. MGM Grand Paradise, SA owns and operates MGM MACAU, the award-winning premium integrated resort located on the Macau Peninsula and MGM COTAI, a contemporary luxury integrated resort in Cotai, which opened in early 2018 and more than doubles our presence in Macau.

MGM MACAU is a Forbes Five-Star luxury integrated resort inspired by the arts with every element of the resort infused with creativity and style. MGM MACAU has approximately 600 guest rooms and suites and boasts a number of distinguishing features, including the architecturally stunning European-inspired Grande Praça, housed under a soaring glass ceiling. MGM MACAU’s world class facilities include the MGM Art Space, dedicating over 5,000 square feet to display authentic works of art, conference and event facilities, spa, and seven signature restaurants and bars to fulfil any gastronomic craving. Our property is conveniently located on the Macau Peninsula and is directly connected to the luxury retail shopping complex, One Central.

MGM COTAI is the latest integrated resort of MGM in China. Designed as the “jewellery box” of Cotai, it offers approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites, Asia’s first dynamic theatre, meeting space, high end spa, retail offerings and food and beverage outlets as well as the first international Mansion at MGM for the ultimate luxury experience. The Spectacle at MGM COTAI becomes the record holder of the largest free-span gridshell glazed roof (self-supporting) on January 19, 2019, making it the first architectural and structural GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for Macau, China. MGM COTAI is being developed to drive greater product diversification and bring more advanced and innovative forms of entertainment to Macau as it grows as a global tourist destination. MGM COTAI is the only mega complex and hotel in Macau to gain three-star certification in both Green Building Design and Operation Label, as well as the first hotel in the Greater Bay Area and second in Greater China to receive the certifications.

MGM China is majority owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) one of the world’s leading global hospitality companies, operating a portfolio of destination resort brands including Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and Park MGM. For more information about MGM Resorts International, visit the Company’s website at www.mgmresorts.com.

