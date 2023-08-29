AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Innodisk Introduces the First PCIe nanoSSD 4TE3 with Compact Size, Reliability and Performance to Unlock 5G, Automotive and Aerospace Applications

PRNewswire August 29, 2023

TAIPEI, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Innodisk, a leading global AIoT solution provider, announces the release of the first nanoSSD PCIe 4TE3 in response to the increasing demands of edge AI miniature design and high computing performance. The nanoSSD 4TE3 is a PCIe 4.0 x4 BGA SSD featuring compact size, enhanced performance and reliability to unlock the potential for 5G, automotive and aerospace applications.

Enhanced Performance with Tiny Size

Edge AI devices often demand efficiency and substantial capacity within a minimal space and are positioned in rugged external environments. These devices installed at, for example, 5G base stations, aerospace and in-vehicle systems require a small size to save space in devices with large capacity to support AIoT applications. Innodisk’s nanoSSD PCIe 4TE3 emerges as a solution designed in M.2 type 1620 BGA form factor with a height of only 1.65mm but with large capacity reaching up to 1TB, which is suitable for the needs of space-limited devices and increasing design flexibility. Beyond this, the nanoSSD offers high performance with a transmission speed of up to 3.6GB/s and a bandwidth of up to 8GB/s catering to high-speed computing needs.

By employing 12-nanometer controller and a 112-layer 3D TDC NAND Flash, the nanoSSD PCIe 4TE3 performs optimized efficiency and reliability, as well as low power consumption and reduced heat energy, contributing to a small footprint for sustainability. Furthermore, the PCIe 4TE3 comprises Innodisk’s iSLC technology extending its lifespan by 33 times to fulfill high performance demands and the needs for embedded and most industrial applications, providing high endurance and reliability.

Tailored Solutions for Design Flexibility

Unlike conventional plugged-in SSDs, the nanoSSD is solder-down and integrated onto the device motherboard against instabilities in outdoor environments, such as shaking and vibrations, ensuring uninterrupted signal and operation. At the same time, the circuit design is supported by pre-sales service, including a design kit before integration. The series is designed in-house, which brings advantages to enhanced quality and highly customized solutions for flexibility. Further customized options, including namespace and security features, are designed to align with specific requirements. For instance, namespaces enhance storage allocation flexibility, while security features such as AES-256, TCG Opal, quick erase and write protection can be added for mission critical applications where security safety is crucial.

For more information, please visit: https://innodisk.ai/G4Kpfs

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/innodisk-introduces-the-first-pcie-nanossd-4te3-with-compact-size-reliability-and-performance-to-unlock-5g-automotive-and-aerospace-applications-301911870.html

SOURCE Innodisk Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.