Innodisk Introduces the First PCIe nanoSSD 4TE3 with Compact Size, Reliability and Performance to Unlock 5G, Automotive and Aerospace Applications

TAIPEI, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Innodisk, a leading global AIoT solution provider, announces the release of the first nanoSSD PCIe 4TE3 in response to the increasing demands of edge AI miniature design and high computing performance. The nanoSSD 4TE3 is a PCIe 4.0 x4 BGA SSD featuring compact size, enhanced performance and reliability to unlock the potential for 5G, automotive and aerospace applications.

Enhanced Performance with Tiny Size

Edge AI devices often demand efficiency and substantial capacity within a minimal space and are positioned in rugged external environments. These devices installed at, for example, 5G base stations, aerospace and in-vehicle systems require a small size to save space in devices with large capacity to support AIoT applications. Innodisk’s nanoSSD PCIe 4TE3 emerges as a solution designed in M.2 type 1620 BGA form factor with a height of only 1.65mm but with large capacity reaching up to 1TB, which is suitable for the needs of space-limited devices and increasing design flexibility. Beyond this, the nanoSSD offers high performance with a transmission speed of up to 3.6GB/s and a bandwidth of up to 8GB/s catering to high-speed computing needs.

By employing 12-nanometer controller and a 112-layer 3D TDC NAND Flash, the nanoSSD PCIe 4TE3 performs optimized efficiency and reliability, as well as low power consumption and reduced heat energy, contributing to a small footprint for sustainability. Furthermore, the PCIe 4TE3 comprises Innodisk’s iSLC technology extending its lifespan by 33 times to fulfill high performance demands and the needs for embedded and most industrial applications, providing high endurance and reliability.

Tailored Solutions for Design Flexibility

Unlike conventional plugged-in SSDs, the nanoSSD is solder-down and integrated onto the device motherboard against instabilities in outdoor environments, such as shaking and vibrations, ensuring uninterrupted signal and operation. At the same time, the circuit design is supported by pre-sales service, including a design kit before integration. The series is designed in-house, which brings advantages to enhanced quality and highly customized solutions for flexibility. Further customized options, including namespace and security features, are designed to align with specific requirements. For instance, namespaces enhance storage allocation flexibility, while security features such as AES-256, TCG Opal, quick erase and write protection can be added for mission critical applications where security safety is crucial.

