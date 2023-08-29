AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Meeranda, the Human-Like AI, is Now Supported by the OVHcloud Startup Program

PRNewswire August 29, 2023

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Meeranda, a privately held Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions provider, serving both Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Global Multinational Corporations (MNCs), announced today its acceptance into the OVHcloud Startup Program. This acceptance comes merely days following Meeranda‘s enrollment into the Microsoft for Startups and the AWS Activate programs.

The OVHcloud Startup Program, aims to foster innovation and aid startups by providing them with support, cutting-edge infrastructure, and strategic guidance. As a member of this program, Meeranda gains access to a range of resources and benefits that will accelerate its growth trajectory.

Furthermore, via the showcase events, the program establishes a link between startups and mentors, investors, and fellow entrepreneurs. This facilitates cooperation and enables participants to garner insights from industry experts.

“The great news just keeps coming. We are excited to take part in the OVHcloud Startup Program,” said Mr. Raji Wahidy, Co-Founder and CEO of Meeranda. “We are looking forward to leveraging all the resources which will be made available to us to further fuel Meeranda‘s rapid growth. Being part of this program, along with our strategic partnerships with Microsoft for Startups and AWS Activate, shall empower us to expedite our technological development to realize our mission of delivering The New Personalized Customer Experience to our partners and their clients.”

Additional benefits to OVHcloud Startup Program include direct access to business utilities, tools for developers, technical assistance, and one-on-one mentorship.

Meeranda will commence its Seed Funding round by the end of August 2023.

About Meeranda

Meeranda is a privately held Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions provider, serving Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Global Multinational Corporations (MNCs). Meeranda is best known for its Human-Like AI that intends to offer the new personalized customer experience to combat the ongoing frustration of dealing with chatbots and half-baked AI solutions. Although in its early stages, Meeranda already has agreements across six countries and seven industries, thus far.

Meeranda Inc., Media Relations, [email protected] 

SOURCE Meeranda Inc.

