Orion Innovation Empowers Cebuana Bank’s Vision for Financial Inclusion in the Philippines

PRNewswire August 29, 2023

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Orion Innovation (Orion), a leading digital transformation and product development service firm, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Philippines-based Cebuana Lhuillier Bank in its transformative journey towards financial inclusion and modernized banking services. Cebuana Lhuillier Bank, which serves 6 million Filipinos, signed the deal with Orion to implement the advanced Temenos core banking platform to revolutionize its operations and expand its outreach to unbanked and underserved Filipinos with an aim to grow more than 11 million customers over five years.

Jean Henri Lhuillier, Cebuana Bank Vice Chairman; Suchen Janjale, Head of Financial Services - Europe, Orion, Philippe Andre Lhuillier, Senior Executive VP and Dennis Valdes, President, Cebuana Bank

 

 

logo

Cebuana Lhuillier Bank plays a pivotal role by offering credit and savings accounts to individuals, micro, small, and medium enterprises, contributing to personal and business financial growth. As over half of the Philippines’ 113 million population resides in rural areas, banks like Cebuana Lhuillier Bank play a vital role in meeting the financial needs of remote and underserved communities.

Orion’s suite of digital services and technology solutions empowers banks to modernize legacy systems, design innovative products, and tap into new business opportunities. With a robust presence in the Philippines, India, and Singapore, Orion Innovation is embarking on an ambitious growth journey in the APAC region.

Jean Henri Lhuillier, Cebuana Lhuillier Bank Vice Chairman, commented, “Cebuana Lhuillier’s commitment to financial inclusion remains steadfast. In a nation where access to reliable financial services is paramount, this collaboration strengthens our resolve to provide better services, products, and opportunities for Filipinos to create meaningful change.”

Dennis Valdes, Cebuana Lhuillier Bank President, added, “The financial industry is continuously evolving due to rapid technological advancements. Our clients’ needs are changing, and it is our responsibility to not only meet but exceed those expectations. This alliance marks as a testament to our commitment to embrace innovation and redefine the banking experience for our valued customers.”

Mr. Anoop Gala, Global Head of Financial Services at Orion Innovation, added, “We are thrilled to embark on Cebuana Bank’s core modernization program in the Philippines. Orion’s partnership goes beyond technology, driving positive change by enhancing banking services and promoting financial inclusion in underprivileged communities, fueling economic progress in the APAC region.”

About Cebuana Lhuillier Bank

Cebuana Lhuillier Bank is one of the most dynamic rural banks in the Philippines. We offer an inclusive financial ecosystem that enables Filipinos to fulfill their needs. Geared towards financial inclusion since 1998, Cebuana Lhuillier Bank has already established six branches and continues to expand its reach through over 3,000 Cebuana Lhuillier branches nationwide. 

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation (“Orion”) is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm with 12 major delivery centers spread across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of approximately 6,400 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. For more information, please visit www.orioninc.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/orion-innovation-empowers-cebuana-banks-vision-for-financial-inclusion-in-the-philippines-301912010.html

SOURCE Orion Innovation

