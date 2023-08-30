Mindray Introduces Innovative Upgrades to A Series Anaesthesia Systems for Enhanced Patient Safety and Efficiency

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a global leader in providing advanced medical device solutions, has unveiled upgrades to its A7 and A5 anaesthesia systems under the A Series Anaesthesia. These enhancements incorporate innovative technologies that empower anaesthesiologists to deliver precise anaesthesia, leading to greater patient safety and efficiency throughout the perioperative period.

“The demand for more diversified and higher- quality anaesthesia practices are ever-growing. In response to this need, Mindray has developed the A7 and A5 anaesthesia systems, providing an integrated solution for precise and safe anaesthesia delivery to patients with various conditions and streamlined management for anaesthesiologists,” said Mark Sun, General Manager of International Sales and Marketing, Patient Monitoring and Life Support, Mindray.

AnaeSight™ is Mindray’s pioneering integrated solution for combined intravenous-inhalational anaesthesia. By connecting machines, patient monitors, and pumps, it enables centralized control over intravenous-inhalational anaesthetics. This allows anaesthesiologists to easily manage anaesthetics and monitor patient vital signs from multiple devices from one user-friendly interface, ensuring a comprehensive assessment of the patient’s status and streamlines anaesthesia management. Additionally, the eMAC™ indicator of AnaeSight™ gauges the combined drug effects of multiple anaesthetics, aiding in drug administration to help anaesthesiologists make well-informed decisions. Centralized control, integrated assessment, and combined drug effect all work together to effectively reduce workload, minimize the risk of human errors, improve the anaesthesia quality, and enhance patient safety.

A machine purpose-built to help anaesthesiologists provide optimal ventilation management, the Mindray A7 and A5 offer both intubated and non-intubated anaesthesia options to meet the needs of all patients. In addition to the High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) found in other A-series anaesthesia machines, the systems incorporate the HFJV for jet ventilation, particularly valuable in surgeries where the airway is shared or when dealing with challenging airway cases. The use of jet ventilation can improve patient safety by maintaining oxygenation levels and creating a better surgical environment.  

A lung recruitment tool and monitoring parameters are included in the systems to ensure precise care throughout anaesthesia, and reduce the risk of perioperative lung injury and improve patient outcomes.

The systems enhance connectivity and efficiency by offering an overview of patient status in each operating room, granting anaesthesiologists convenient access to real-time updates on patient vital sign status. Moreover, the operational status of devices is readily accessible, ensuring proper maintenance for clinical procedures.

