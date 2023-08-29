AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
YouHodler Supercharges Trading Experience with Innovative TradingView Integration

PRNewswire August 29, 2023

MultiHODL’s Latest Integration Offers Seamless, User-Centric Integration of Visualized Real-Time Market Data, Elevating YouHodler’s Web3 Finance Experience for Global Customers

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — YouHodler, a Swiss-based Web3 platform providing innovative fintech solutions that bridge fiat and crypto financial services, is thrilled to announce the latest integration of TradingView’s advanced charts into MultiHODL, the company’s signature product for crypto trading. Starting today, MultiHODL provides its global users with an upgraded trading experience, powered by TradingView’s industry-leading market analysis and visualization capabilities.

The addition of TradingView charts to the MultiHODL interface is another milestone that underscores YouHodler’s dedication to building user-friendly crypto trading services through industry partnerships and ongoing product innovation. Key features and benefits of this update include:

  • Real-Time Access to Visualized Trading Data: The seamless integration of TradingView charts enables a smooth and intuitive trading experience with data-powered insights located right within the trading interface. Adding to MultiHODL’s versatile trading capabilities, the advanced charts will support both new and seasoned crypto traders to navigate the crypto market with confidence and ease.
  • Elevated Crypto Trading Experience for All: The integration is another user-centric approach inspired by YouHodler’s ongoing user survey, to optimizing the platform for users’ everyday crypto trading and portfolio management needs. With the inclusion of TradingView charts, MultiHODL becomes a one-stop hub for investors of all knowledge and risk tolerance levels to conduct research and trading.
  • Informed Decision Making without Added Costs: TradingView’s charting services are used by over 50 million investors worldwide. YouHodler’s partnership with the leading market data platform unlocks access to many of TradingView’s advanced features within the MultiHODL interface, enabling informed decision-making powered by timely, accurate and visualized data without add-on costs.

“Market analysis lies in the core of successful trading,” said Ilya Volkov, CEO and Co-Founder of YouHodler. “This integration and our partnership with TradingView reflect our commitment to enhancing the trading experience for all our users, regardless of how seasoned they are. By adding advanced charting tools directly into MultiHODL, we empower the YouHodler community to make faster, better-informed decisions and execute successful trading strategies.”

Crypto traders and enthusiasts alike can explore and leverage TradingView’s advanced trading and chart visualization capabilities by logging in to MultiHODL. To learn more about this integration, the MultiHODL trading tool and YouHodler’s other Web3 finance offerings, please visit https://www.youhodler.com/.

About YouHodler

YouHodler is a Swiss-based Web3 platform providing innovative fintech solutions that bridge fiat and crypto financial services with simplicity, efficiency, and transparency. Its comprehensive suite of offerings includes crypto-backed loans, crypto reward accounts, innovative crypto multiplication engines, and universal currency exchange. While user-friendly and intuitive for everyday consumers, the full-service platform is also progressive enough to conduct advanced strategic trading in the crypto market. For more information, please visit https://www.youhodler.com/.

SOURCE YouHodler

