  • contract

Rapid Response Defense Systems Selects Quantum-Systems Inc. as Subcontractor for U.S. DoS Mid-Range UAS IDIQ Contract

PRNewswire August 30, 2023
  •  RRDS awarded $30 million Mid-Range UAS IDIQ contract by U.S. Department of State (IDIQ Contract #19AQMM23D0091) and subcontracts to Quantum-Systems Inc.
  •  Quantum-Systems Inc. to provide Vector fixed-wing eVTOL sUAS over five-year period as part of subcontract agreement.

MOORPARK, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Rapid Response Defense Systems, Inc. (“RRDS”), a federal contractor and solution-based systems integrator, today announced that Quantum-Systems Inc., a leader in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial intelligence solutions, has been selected as the subcontractor for the $30,000,000 indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract awarded to RRDS by the U.S. Department of State to provide mid-range unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

Quantum-Systems Inc.

The RRDS and Quantum-Systems team will deliver Vector fixed-wing eVTOL sUAS over the course of 5 years and will provide operator training to end users. 

Fred Bouman, SVP – Federal at RRDS commented, “We are honored to collaborate with Quantum-Systems as our trusted partner for this significant U.S. Department of State program. Their expertise in unmanned aircraft systems aligns seamlessly with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers. This partnership marks another stride forward in our mission to provide comprehensive solutions that enhance security and intelligence capabilities on a global scale.”

“We’re excited to team up with RRDS to equip and support the customer in their law enforcement and security missions with our mid-range aerial intelligence and reconnaissance solution, Vector,” said David Sharpin, CEO of Quantum-Systems Inc.

About RRDS

RRDS is a results-driven, full-service option for the United States government and affiliated entities. RRDS offers a broad line of products and services, coupled with full-suite logistics solutions. The company specializes in cradle-to-grave supply chain with an expertise in identifying bespoke solutions to meet mission requirements. Utilizing proven PMO systems, RRDS offers an end-to-end solution for all its customers. RRDS is focused on your mission.

To learn more about Rapid Response Defense Systems, visit www.RRDS.com.

ABOUT QUANTUM-SYSTEMS INC.

Quantum-Systems Inc. specializes in the development, design, and production of fully autonomous small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Headquartered in Moorpark, CA, Quantum-Systems Inc. has combined electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL), automatic transitioning and AI edge computing capabilities to create a portfolio of sUAS with best-in-class endurance and reliability, and uncompromised actionable intelligence. Learn more at www.quantumdrones.com.    

