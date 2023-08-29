UltraLuxe First: Singapore Watch Fair 2023 partners Asia’s premium lifestyle destination Resorts World Sentosa

“The Essence of Time Museum” targets admirers of horological craftsmanship

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — UltraLuxe welcomes Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), Asia’s premium award-winning lifestyle destination resort, as presenting partner of Singapore Watch Fair (SWF). From 18-21 October 2023, visitors to the most prestigious consumer watch fair in Asia can expect a panorama of savoir-faire from 20 brands and independent watchmakers such as Cultured Watch, Sartory Billard, Ludovic Ballouard, L’Epée 1839, LANG 1943, Zehua Tan and 2ToneVintage Watches. SWF is set to unveil a treasure trove of exquisite timepieces valued at US $25 million. Among these horological marvels, the Ludovic Ballouard UD Osmium is a showstopper, made from the rarest precious metal on Earth – osmium and highly sought after for its distinctive upside-down numbers crafted meticulously from onyx. The event, which is part of UltraLuxe 2023, is supported by the Singapore Tourism Board.

Rockstar collectors Sandro Fratini and Ali Nael in collaboration with FutureGrail, will unveil The Essence of Time Museum. This extraordinary collection features rare and historical timepieces alongside limited edition watches with the best in enamel art from Vacheron Constantin, Patek Philippe and Rolex. Curated by horological multi-hyphenate Arnaud Tellier who was the former Director and Curator of the Patek Philippe Museum in Geneva and FutureGrail’s key advisor, watch collectors will gain deeper appreciation for what it takes to build an investment-grade collection.

For collectors seeking to get an insight of the upcoming November auction, Christie’s Hong Kong will host a preview of their Autumn Auction.

Prominent voices in the industry such as TickTock Belles, Dubai Watch Club Ladies and Kuwait Watch Club Ladies have joined forces to unite female horological experts and champion the movement of watch collecting for women.

SWF’s “Talking Time” panel sessions will delve into the world of horology with insights from top watchmakers, esteemed horological experts, and renowned collectors such as Gary Getz, Sandro Fratini, and Dr. Bernard Cheong. Explore the ascent of luxury watches as alternative assets in a dialogue session presented by AXA, and witness Asia’s finest watchmakers, Atelier Wen and Zehua Tan, discuss the “Rise of Chinese Watchmaking” in the realm of timekeeping and luxury.

Nelson Lee, the Founder & Festival Director of Singapore Watch Fair said, “Our unparalleled curation ensures that watch enthusiasts are treated to a collection of unique timepieces. These watchmakers take time out of their busy schedules to join us in Singapore for this annual event, where they personally present their craft and stories – an invaluable experience that we are proud to offer. We are thrilled to partner with Resorts World Sentosa, a world-class venue that aligns with our commitment to craftsmanship and unforgettable experiences.”

Chang Chee Pey, Senior Vice President and Chief Experience Officer, RWS, said, “Luxury timepiece appreciation and collection has a strong appeal for both Singaporeans and tourists. Over five days in October, Resorts World Sentosa will host watch collectors, retailers, and industry professionals from around the world who will gather to share their horological passions in a series of curated lifestyle events amidst the exclusive setting of Equarius Hotel. The Singapore Watch Fair is part of RWS’ year-round vibrant and thematic offerings that also include Michelin-starred dining and world class attractions”.

UltraLuxe’s mission is to redefine luxury by uniting niche brands and discerning shoppers in a first-of-its-kind lifestyle social festival festival. Singapore Watch Fair , presenting partner Resorts World Sentosa , Official Logistics Partner, Malca-Amit , Official Insurance Partner AXA , are all part of the movement supporting the concept of “purpose-focused” luxury that promotes community, culture and sustainability.

Organised by A&N Luxury, the Singapore Watch Fair serves as the ultimate platform for fostering connections between discerning collectors and visionary watchmakers.

