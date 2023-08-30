AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

Diversity Thrives, Inclusion Prevails: HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Philippines 2023 Honors 50 Champions of an Inclusive Workforce

PRNewswire August 30, 2023

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The winners of the prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Philippines 2023 awards have been announced by HR Asia, a leading publication in the human resources industry. In its sixth year, the 2023 Philippines programme has recognised 50 outstanding organisations that have excelled in creating exemplary work environments for their employees.

Congratulations to the Winners of HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023 Philippines

This year’s theme is “Celebrate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.” HR Asia has taken a significant step forward in recognising and promoting workplaces that foster diversity, equity, and inclusion by placing these values at the forefront of the selection process.

This year’s nominations saw a significant increase, with 205 companies competing for the coveted title of Best Companies to Work for in Asia Philippines 2023. Furthermore, a staggering 13850 survey participants shared their insights and experiences, emphasising the region’s extensive participation and engagement. When compared to the 2022 edition, this represents a 11% increase in nominations and a 17% increase in survey participants.

“We are thrilled to witness such overwhelming enthusiasm and support for the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Philippines 2023 awards,” said William Ng, Editor-in-Chief of HR Asia. “The increased number of nominations and survey participants demonstrates the commitment of organisations in the Philippines to prioritise employee satisfaction and well-being.”

Three new categories were added this year to reflect the organisation’s commitment to recognising excellence and innovation in the human resources domain. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. The HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times. Finally, the HR Asia Digital Transformation Awards recognise organisations that have successfully used technology to transform their human resource practices.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Philippines 2023 award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

One of the highlights of this year’s event was the recognition of the 3 Gold winners, who have been consecutive winners for five years or more. These exemplary organisations have consistently demonstrated their commitment to creating a remarkable workplace environment. The 3 Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Philippines 2023 are  Everise Philippines Ltd., Monocrete Construction Philippines, Inc., and Puregold Price Club, Inc.

HR Asia is grateful to its official partners, Human Resource Educators’ Association of the Philippines, Inc. (HREAP) whose contributions helped make this event a huge success. Their dedication to promoting workplace excellence aligns perfectly with the program’s mission to recognise outstanding companies and inspire others to achieve greatness.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Philippines 2023 awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2023 (PHILIPPINES EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. ABBVIE PHILIPPINES INC. 
  2. Aboitiz Land, Inc.
  3. B&M GLOBAL SERVICES MANILA, INC.
  4. Back Room Offshoring Inc.
  5. CARGILL PHILIPPINES, INC.
  6. CEVA LOGISTICS PHILIPPINES
  7. CHEVRON HOLDINGS INC
  8. CITICORE RENEWABLE ENERGY CORPORATION
  9. CLOUDSTAFF MODERN WORKFORCE
  10. Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc.
  11. COCOLIFE
  12. COLLINS AEROSPACE PHILIPPINES
  13. DDB GROUP PHILIPPINES
  14. ECOLAB AND NALCO PHILIPPINES
  15. EMAPTA
  16. EVERISE PHILIPPINES LTD.
  17. FOPM (First Oceanic Property Management Inc.)
  18. Foundever™
  19. GCASH
  20. GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PHILIPPINES, INC.
  21. Globe Telecom, Inc.
  22. HEALTH CAROUSEL PHILIPPINES, INC
  23. HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS
  24. HITACHI SOLUTIONS PHILIPPINES CORPORATION
  25. HSBC GLOBAL SERVICE CENTRE PHILIPPINES
  26. LAZADA PHILIPPINES
  27. LENOVO PCCW SOLUTIONS
  28. Lexmark Research and Development Corporation
  29. LOUIS VUITTON (PHILIPPINES), INC.
  30. MAKATI DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
  31. MANULIFE PHILIPPINES
  32. MEGAWORLD CORPORATION
  33. MONDELĒZ PHILIPPINES
  34. MONOCRETE CONSTRUCTION PHILIPPINES, INC.
  35. Omni Channel Solutions PH Inc.
  36. PHILIPPINE MANUFACTURING CO. OF MURATA, INC.
  37. PROCTER AND GAMBLE PHILIPPINES
  38. PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB, INC.
  39. SANDOZ PHILIPPINES
  40. SERVIER PHILIPPINES, INC.
  41. SM SUPERMALLS
  42. SMARTSOURCING INC.
  43. STARTEK PHILIPPINES, INC.
  44. THE INSULAR LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY, LTD.
  45. TORRE LORENZO DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
  46. TTEC
  47. Union Bank of the Philippines
  48. Universal Robina Corporation
  49. USANA Philippines
  50. VENA ENERGY PHILIPPINES

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2023

  1. ECOLAB AND NALCO PHILIPPINES
  2. EVERISE PHILIPPINES LTD.
  3. Foundever™
  4. HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS
  5. MANULIFE PHILIPPINES
  6. STARTEK PHILIPPINES, INC.

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS 2023

  1. CLOUDSTAFF MODERN WORKFORCE
  2. FOPM (First Oceanic Property Management Inc.)
  3. HSBC GLOBAL SERVICE CENTRE PHILIPPINES
  4. MAKATI DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
  5. PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB, INC.
  6. THE INSULAR LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY, LTD.

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2023

  1. CITICORE RENEWABLE ENERGY CORPORATION
  2. DDB GROUP PHILIPPINES
  3. GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PHILIPPINES, INC.
  4. PHILIPPINE MANUFACTURING CO. OF MURATA, INC.
  5. TORRE LORENZO DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
  6. VENA ENERGY PHILIPPINES

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Adrian Cheng

Marketing Manager

Business Media International

Mobile No.: 012-2692701

Email: [email protected].

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/diversity-thrives-inclusion-prevails-hr-asia-best-companies-to-work-for-in-asia-philippines-2023-honors-50-champions-of-an-inclusive-workforce-301913269.html

SOURCE Business Media International

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.