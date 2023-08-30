Diversity Thrives, Inclusion Prevails: HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Philippines 2023 Honors 50 Champions of an Inclusive Workforce

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The winners of the prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Philippines 2023 awards have been announced by HR Asia, a leading publication in the human resources industry. In its sixth year, the 2023 Philippines programme has recognised 50 outstanding organisations that have excelled in creating exemplary work environments for their employees.

This year’s theme is “Celebrate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.” HR Asia has taken a significant step forward in recognising and promoting workplaces that foster diversity, equity, and inclusion by placing these values at the forefront of the selection process.

This year’s nominations saw a significant increase, with 205 companies competing for the coveted title of Best Companies to Work for in Asia Philippines 2023. Furthermore, a staggering 13850 survey participants shared their insights and experiences, emphasising the region’s extensive participation and engagement. When compared to the 2022 edition, this represents a 11% increase in nominations and a 17% increase in survey participants.

“We are thrilled to witness such overwhelming enthusiasm and support for the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Philippines 2023 awards,” said William Ng, Editor-in-Chief of HR Asia. “The increased number of nominations and survey participants demonstrates the commitment of organisations in the Philippines to prioritise employee satisfaction and well-being.”

Three new categories were added this year to reflect the organisation’s commitment to recognising excellence and innovation in the human resources domain. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. The HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times. Finally, the HR Asia Digital Transformation Awards recognise organisations that have successfully used technology to transform their human resource practices.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Philippines 2023 award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

One of the highlights of this year’s event was the recognition of the 3 Gold winners, who have been consecutive winners for five years or more. These exemplary organisations have consistently demonstrated their commitment to creating a remarkable workplace environment. The 3 Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Philippines 2023 are Everise Philippines Ltd., Monocrete Construction Philippines, Inc., and Puregold Price Club, Inc.

HR Asia is grateful to its official partners, Human Resource Educators’ Association of the Philippines, Inc. (HREAP) whose contributions helped make this event a huge success. Their dedication to promoting workplace excellence aligns perfectly with the program’s mission to recognise outstanding companies and inspire others to achieve greatness.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Philippines 2023 awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2023 (PHILIPPINES EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

ABBVIE PHILIPPINES INC. Aboitiz Land, Inc. B&M GLOBAL SERVICES MANILA , INC. Back Room Offshoring Inc. CARGILL PHILIPPINES , INC. CEVA LOGISTICS PHILIPPINES CHEVRON HOLDINGS INC CITICORE RENEWABLE ENERGY CORPORATION CLOUDSTAFF MODERN WORKFORCE Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc. COCOLIFE COLLINS AEROSPACE PHILIPPINES DDB GROUP PHILIPPINES ECOLAB AND NALCO PHILIPPINES EMAPTA EVERISE PHILIPPINES LTD. FOPM (First Oceanic Property Management Inc.) Foundever™ GCASH GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PHILIPPINES , INC. Globe Telecom, Inc. HEALTH CAROUSEL PHILIPPINES , INC HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS HITACHI SOLUTIONS PHILIPPINES CORPORATION HSBC GLOBAL SERVICE CENTRE PHILIPPINES LAZADA PHILIPPINES LENOVO PCCW SOLUTIONS Lexmark Research and Development Corporation LOUIS VUITTON ( PHILIPPINES ), INC. MAKATI DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION MANULIFE PHILIPPINES MEGAWORLD CORPORATION MONDELĒZ PHILIPPINES MONOCRETE CONSTRUCTION PHILIPPINES , INC. Omni Channel Solutions PH Inc. PHILIPPINE MANUFACTURING CO. OF MURATA, INC. PROCTER AND GAMBLE PHILIPPINES PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB, INC. SANDOZ PHILIPPINES SERVIER PHILIPPINES , INC. SM SUPERMALLS SMARTSOURCING INC. STARTEK PHILIPPINES , INC. THE INSULAR LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY, LTD. TORRE LORENZO DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION TTEC Union Bank of the Philippines Universal Robina Corporation USANA Philippines VENA ENERGY PHILIPPINES

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2023

ECOLAB AND NALCO PHILIPPINES EVERISE PHILIPPINES LTD. Foundever™ HINDUJA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS MANULIFE PHILIPPINES STARTEK PHILIPPINES , INC.

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS 2023

CLOUDSTAFF MODERN WORKFORCE FOPM (First Oceanic Property Management Inc.) HSBC GLOBAL SERVICE CENTRE PHILIPPINES MAKATI DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB, INC. THE INSULAR LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY, LTD.

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2023

CITICORE RENEWABLE ENERGY CORPORATION DDB GROUP PHILIPPINES GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE PHILIPPINES , INC. PHILIPPINE MANUFACTURING CO. OF MURATA, INC. TORRE LORENZO DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION VENA ENERGY PHILIPPINES

