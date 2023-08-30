iPrice Group brings its unique ecommerce capabilities to Australia – planning to help consumers save $100 million per year.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — iPrice Group, a leading APAC e-commerce technology company, is now able to provide Australian consumers with the same proprietary online shopping experience it’s been offering Asian shoppers for the past 8 years. With its unmatched capability to process and curate a massive 8 billion offers daily, iprice.au is well-positioned to establish itself as a key player in the Australia e-commerce landscape.

With the launch of iPrice.au, iPrice stands apart in the Australian market with its unique ability to compare and curate offers at the same scale that has led to their dominance across Southeast Asia, a region where they continue to help over 130 million shoppers each year to save money online.

As more and more Australian retailers launch their own websites and begin operating their own marketplaces the ecommerce landscape in Australia is becoming increasingly fragmented. With the launch of iPrice.au, iPrice is responding to a growing demand to streamline the shopping experience for Australian consumers by offering a more effective way to save money shopping online.

“As inflationary pressures make shoppers more cautious about spending, we are pleased to provide the convenience of Southeast Asia’s largest price comparison platform to Australia, to help Australians get more bang for their buck when shopping online” says Karl Loo, SVP Business Development & Internationalisation for iPrice.

The new iprice.au website builds on past successes with a blended approach, adding human curation on top of its proven technology platform. With large teams of category experts constantly reviewing the catalogue, they are able to quickly intervene where offers might be too-good-to-be-true. This human touch is missing in other tools, and ensures Price users don’t just see the cheapest price, they see the the best offers available at the time of their search.

Backed by detailed market research to understand the unique needs and preferences of Australian consumers, iPrice aims to provide a tailored shopping experience, positioning the website as not just a tool, but a real shopping companion.

The Australian launch of iPrice.au marks the first significant expansion beyond Southeast Asia, setting the stage for future growth in the region.

Heinrich Wendel, Co-founder and newly appointed CEO of iPrice, further added: “Our mission has always been to help consumers save money, it’s great to see how our technology developed for hundreds of millions consumers in SEA has the potential to carry forward to new markets like Australia.”

About iPrice Group

iPrice Group is Southeast Asia’s leading online shopping companion, serving more than 125m unique users across eight regions namely Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Hong Kong, & Australia. With a mission to “Help People Save Money”, iPrice aids shoppers by comparing prices, promotions & seller discounts across its vast catalogue of 8bn offers from thousands of sellers & merchants.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/iprice-group-brings-its-unique-ecommerce-capabilities-to-australia—planning-to-help-consumers-save-100-million-per-year-301912214.html

SOURCE iPrice Group