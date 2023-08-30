AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Azentio Welcomes Sanjay Singh as New Chief Executive Officer

PRNewswire August 30, 2023

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Azentio Software (“Azentio”), a Singapore-based software products company owned by funds advised by Apax, is delighted to announce the appointment of Sanjay Singh as its new Chief Executive Officer. This strategic move marks Azentio’s preparation for its next growth phase led by Sanjay, a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in high-growth software businesses globally.

Sanjay Singh, Azentio's New Chief Executive Officer

“I’m honored to be named CEO of Azentio,” said Sanjay Singh, the company’s new CEO. “I’ve been impressed by Azentio’s advanced software products, dedication to innovation, domain expertise and insights of local markets. I anticipate building upon these strengths to deliver exceptional solutions to our clients.”

Sanjay further added, “Azentio holds a unique position as the sole end-to-end software company specializing in the BFSI sector across Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Among industry players, Azentio stands out for its wide customer reach, market-leading products, and exceptional talent. I’m thrilled to guide Azentio towards achieving our ambitious vision of becoming the leading provider of BFSI software in APAC and MEA.”

With a proven track record of scaling and adding value to software companies, Sanjay is a recognized operator in the field. Roy Mackenzie, Partner at Apax, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to welcome Sanjay who brings a wealth of experience in building world-class software businesses in the region, aligning with our collective vision.”

Drawing upon 25 years of customer-centric leadership in global software and security enterprises, Sanjay’s expertise encompasses program development that drives revenue and expansion. In his recent role as Chief Revenue Officer at Datto – a renowned provider of cloud-based software and security solutions – Sanjay led Datto’s go-to-market strategy, culminating in the company’s IPO and its eventual acquisition by Kaseya in June 2022. Prior to his tenure at Datto, Sanjay spent nearly 18 years at Akamai Technologies, building and overseeing various go-to-market functions across the globe.

Sanjay will immediately assume the CEO role. Tony Kinnear will continue in his role as a Board member of Azentio, while David Hamilton will step into the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azentio.

About Azentio Software

Azentio provides mission-critical software products across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and India to banks, financial services providers and insurers. It also provides ERP solutions to mid-market enterprises. The company’s flagship platforms include Azentio ONEBanking, Azentio ONECapitalMarkets, Azentio ONEInsurance, and Azentio ONEERP. The flexibility that comes from its software platforms allows a host of applications to work with a single source of data and equips clients with workflow, analytics, document management and flexible integration mechanisms. Azentio Software Private Limited is wholly owned by funds advised by Apax.

Azentio Logo

 

SOURCE Azentio Software Pvt Ltd

