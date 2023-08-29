Coinstore Brand Launch Conference 2023 will be officially held on September 12th in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Coinstore’s Brand Launch Conference 2023 is set to take place on September 12th, 1PM at The Fullerton Hotel, Singapore. This event is organized by Coinstore and is co-hosted by prominent blockchain companies such as Cadano, Dfinity, W3GG, Infinity Ventures Crypto, Emurgo Ventures, and is sponsored by prestigious industry leaders including Animoca Brands, Unix Gaming, Nordek and more.

Leveraging on the momentum of the world’s largest blockchain event, Token2049, the upcoming Coinstore Brand Launch Conference 2023 in Singapore marks the official debut of the emerging digital asset exchange, Coinstore. During the event, Coinstore will globally unveil its fresh brand positioning, unveil key regional markets, introduce product and services, as well as outline the company’s future strategic plans.

With over 300 industry luminaries and key opinion leaders, along with more than 100 top-tier venture capitalist representatives, as well as participation from over 50 renowned companies and institutions, the conference is anticipated to draw over 400 industry enthusiasts and stakeholders. Additionally, support from esteemed media partners such as Coinlive, further underscores the significance of this event.

Coinstore’s Token 2049 booth and Gamefi Night

Attendees are cordially invited to visit Coinstore’s Token 2049 booth on the 4th floor (P124) and 5th floor (P19) on the main exhibition areas. Additionally, on September 13th at 7PM, Coinstore will be hosting the “Coinstore Gamefi night” at The Spot Singapore. We cordially extend our invitation for your participation at this special occasion.

Coinstore, a dark horse in the digital asset exchange emerging market

Coinstore.com is a world-leading digital asset trading platform that strongly focuses on emerging high-growth markets. Established in December 2020, our founding team comprises seasoned financial and blockchain experts from top-tier investment banks, hedge funds, and the world’s leading digital asset trading platforms.

As of May 2023, the platform boasts over 3.6 million registered users with an impressive peak daily transaction volume of $453,186,502. With its services extending across 175 countries and regions, Coinstore’s influence is particularly strong in Indonesia, India, and Nigeria. By 2025, our ultimate ambition is to cement our status as the primary entry point for digital assets, catering to millions of users worldwide, and becoming the premier global platform in emerging markets.

Coinstore, The first choice for the initial launch

Bringing together premium assets from around the world, Coinstore aims to establish itself as the leading premier global platform for exclusive premier listings. In the rapidly evolving landscape of cryptocurrency exchanges, Coinstore, based in Singapore, stands out by thoroughly analyzing our business logic and positioning. With a strong emphasis on product and service experiences, we proudly present our brand positioning and value proposition as “The Premier Global Platform for Exclusive Premier Listings.”

Coinstore believes in providing users with a wider range of tradable high-quality assets, delivering better trading experiences, and higher investment returns. With utmost responsibility to provide projects with convenient and valuable end-to-end services, we strive to continuously innovate and improve our products, ensuring premium services for our users.

Focusing on “emerging markets” and cultivating regional traffic

Coinstore have effectively established a network of global sites and business centers in emerging markets, strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunities these markets offer. With over 200 international staff and 13 centers worldwide, we are committed to providing localized professional connections and services to our global user base. Our dedicated local teams in the United Kingdom, India, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and other regions demonstrate our deep commitment to serving our users with expertise and understanding of their local markets.

Coinstore has built a service team focused on project services. On the business side, they have established 13 overseas operational centers with localized teams in the United Kingdom, India, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and other countries, allowing us to quickly reach 70% of blockchain projects worldwide.

Coinstore has established a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kadin Bandung, a prominent business association. Additionally, we have entered into an agreement with AFAB, the Philippine’s free trade authority. This collaboration marks a significant step towards fostering mutually beneficial partnerships.

On October 18, 2022, Coinstore signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kadin Bandung, a prominent business association in Jakarta, aiming to jointly enhance the quality of the Indonesian crypto ecosystem.

On June 8, 2023, Coinstore entered into an agreement with AFAB, the Philippine’s free trade authority, promoting cross-border Crypto networking and collaboration of Coinstore in the Philippines.

To establish a stronger presence in regional markets and mobilize local resources, Coinstore has launched two major offline conference brands, ‘CS Connect’ and ‘Cryptalk,’ regularly held in various emerging markets. These conferences bring together local project teams, media, key opinion leaders (KOLs), and investors to explore the latest trends and developments in the cryptocurrency field. To date, more than 15 conferences have been held, covering countries such as Colombia, London, Thailand, Russia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and many more. In the second half of 2023, Coinstore is expected to host more than 20 Cryptalk events and 30 Connect events, covering over 20 countries.

In response to local KOLs, Coinstore introduced the Teamster and CS League programs in September 2022, gathering an alliance of KOLs from various emerging markets such as Indonesia, India, Thailand, and Vietnam. Each KOL has a fan base ranging from 1,000 to 100,000, covering 32 major countries across different industries. They are committed to supporting Coinstore’s online promotion efforts in the long term. As of 2023, a total of 978 KOLs have participated in the program.

Coinstore Social Media

