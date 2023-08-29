AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Amcor launches high-barrier performance paper packaging in North America

PRNewswire August 30, 2023

NEENAH, Wis., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Amcor (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced the North American launch of curbside-recyclable AmFiberTM Performance Paper packaging, part of the company’s AmFiber portfolio. Prequalified by How2Recycle®, performance paper meets the repulpability standards for curbside recycling, allowing brands to provide consumers with more sustainable end-of-life outcomes for packaging.

Paper-based packaging alternatives employ innovative technologies to deliver the right barrier, shelf-life, and machine performance to meet brand and product needs. Consumers often seek paper-based packaging to deliver a more sustainable end-of-life, due to widespread curbside paper collection and recycling. And, on the shelf, paper-based solutions meet consumers’ preferences for a natural look and feel.

“Brands now have more choices than ever when it comes to packaging their products in formats and materials that attract consumers and meet their sustainability goals, while still achieving the operational performance they require,” said Amcor Flexibles North America Vice President of Research and Development Brian Carvill. “Amcor Performance Paper, part of the AmFiber portfolio, along with our dedicated research and development team, can make the conversion from plastic to paper effortless and advantageous.”

AmFiber Performance Paper is a high-barrier laminated paper that is recyclable in most paper recycling waste streams, earning the How2Recycle® prequalification of “widely recyclable.” It provides improved barrier and packer efficiency compared to the existing coated papers, and is PVdC-free. “It’s great to receive this independent validation as it should help consumers easily recycle packaging made of AmFiber Performance Paper, through curbside paper recycling,” said Ilya Syshchikov, Vice President Global Product Management AmFiber. 

Amcor’s product portfolio includes options for confectionery, bars, cookies, cereals, dry beverages, and dry mixes. Format applications are ideal for cold-seal flow wrap and three-side seal sachets. AmFiber Performance Paper runs on existing flexible packaging equipment, achieving machine speeds comparable to plastic-based packaging.

Amcor’s broader AmFiber portfolio of paper-based packaging is available across a variety of additional markets, including dairy, produce, meat, poultry, seafood, ready meals, lawn and garden, and personal care.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across a variety of materials for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2023, 41,000 Amcor people generated $14.7 billion in annual sales from operations that span 218 locations in 41 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC 
www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I YouTube

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/amcor-launches-high-barrier-performance-paper-packaging-in-north-america-301912676.html

SOURCE Amcor

