eCloudvalley’s Strategic Expansion into Australia Empowering Australian Businesses in Their Digital Transformation Endeavors

SYDNEY, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — eCloudvalley Digital Technology(ECV), a born-in-the-cloud Amazon Web Services（AWS）premier partner with a decade of experience officially expands the roadmap to Australia, providing more local services. We continue to deliver innovative cloud solutions and exceptional customer experiences globally.

Earlier this year, AWS launched a new region in Melbourne with a plan to invest $6.8 billion by 2037 to power even more Australian lives. This year, eCloudvalley is celebrating its 10th anniversary and we believe Australian’s rich culture of innovation is highly consistent to our core value. ECV eagerly anticipates enhanced engagement within this community, fostering mutual business growth.

“When sourcing cloud partners, enterprises should keep three points in mind: technological capability, credibility, and experience. With over 650 employees and 14 offices across ASEAN, GCR and the U.S., this expansion ensures that we understand the market from a more localized point of view.” Said Annie Liao, Head of Business Development for ASEAN and HKT at eCloudvalley Digital Co., Ltd.

Since starting their collaboration with AWS in 2014 and becoming an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner in 2017, ECV has become a comprehensive digital technology provider offering robust cloud solutions to more than 5,000 businesses globally. ECV is a committed partner of AWS demonstrating its strong cloud capabilities and dedication to its customers across the region.

This year, ECV won three categories at the AWS ASEAN Partner Awards – including ASEAN Services Partner of the Year, AWS Partner of the Year in Malaysia, AWS Partner of the Year in the Philippines on top of winning the ASEAN Services Partner of the Year award, as well as Partner of the Year for the Philippines for three consecutive years and Partner of the Year of Malaysia for two consecutive years.

ECV announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS in May 2023. Both parties aim to drive innovation, boost cloud capabilities, and help more businesses transform digitally. This is the affirmation from AWS to assist ECV better meet the market’s demand.

“We are here to help Australian businesses realize and utilize the power of cloud to its full potential. Our AWS certified and recognized core competences are in cloud migration, data & analytics, Security, machine learning and managed services. That said, ECV aims to drive success at every step of clients’ migration and modernization journey.” said Arman Obeidy, the Business Development Director of eCloudvalley.

About eCloudvalley

eCloudvalley is a leading global cloud solution provider. As a born-in-the-cloud partner focused entirely on AWS, eCloudvalley is a one-stop shop for cloud solutions, including Cloud consulting, Cloud migration, Big Data and Analytics, Cloud Native Application Development, Cloud Managed Services, DevOps, and Automation. We have over 650 employees with geographic presence worldwide, including Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, United States and Australia.

