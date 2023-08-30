AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
QNAP Introduces ARM-based AI NAS – TS-AI642 with 6 TOPS NPU, Accelerating AI Image Recognition and Intelligent Surveillance Applications

PRNewswire August 30, 2023

Build a high-performance AI-powered Surveillance NAS with the power-efficient ARM 8-core processor

TAIPEI, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking and storage solution innovator, today unveiled the new-generation AI NAS TS-AI642. Adopting an ARM 8-core processor with 6 TOPS NPU, the TS-AI642 is perfect for AI image recognition and smart surveillance applications. Achieving both high performance and power-efficiency with 2.5GbE connectivity, 10GbE expandability via PCIe and dual 4K HDMI output, the TS-AI642 fulfills the image storage, backup, and video surveillance demands of SMBs.

“According to professional technology media and global technology firms, 2023 is the year of Edge AI. Research shows that companies and organizations are leveraging more efficient and budget-friendly Edge AI solutions due to the market and economic uncertainty.” said Jerry Deng, Product Manager of QNAP. “The QNAP TS-AI642 is the first ARM-based AI NAS on the market. Incorporating NPU for boosting AI image recognition performance with a low power design, the TS-AI642 is a cost-optimized entry-level ARM-based AI image storage and Surveillance NAS for SMBs.”

The TS-AI642 adopts the 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 8-core processor with 6 TOPS NPU. This helps accelerate AI image recognition, surveillance video analysis, and smart surveillance applications. Users can achieve a 200% performance boost in AI image recognition in QuMagie photo management*, significant performance boosts in capturing text in images with AI OCR in Qsirch full-text search engine, and increase cameras for real-time analytics in QVR Face Insight facial recognition and the QVR Human people counting solution. The TS-AI642 is a professional Surveillance NAS, allowing you to install QVR Elite to deploy 2 free channels or up to 64 channels through purchasing additional licenses. With its dual-port HDMI, users can play and switch between multi-channel videos on two monitors.

The TS-AI642 has one 2.5GbE port and supports 10GbE connectivity through PCIe expansion; it is also scalable by connecting QNAP storage expansion units for up to hundreds of terabytes storage capacity. Providing an all-in-one backup/restoration solution with versatile cloud-based services for simple hybrid cloud deployment, the TS-AI642 also supports snapshots to protect files from ransomware threats.

For more information and to view the full QNAP NAS lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.

*Note: By comparing with the same-grade 6-bay NAS.

SOURCE QNAP Systems, Inc.

