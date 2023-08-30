AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

Cendyn reinforces commitment to driving profitable revenue through WIHP acquisition

PRNewswire August 30, 2023

Global technology and services leader for the hospitality industry, Cendyn, continues its legacy of innovation with strategic acquisition of WIHP, a trailblazer in hotel metasearch services and technology

PARIS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cendyn, a catalyst for digital transformation in the hospitality industry, proudly announces the strategic acquisition of WIHP, an industry leader in hotel digital marketing services and technology. The acquisition signifies a key milestone in Cendyn’s quest to facilitate profitable revenue growth for the hospitality industry through continued investment in driving direct bookings.

Cendyn acquires WIHP to forge a digital revolution

For close to 30 years, Cendyn has established itself as a pioneer in empowering people to excel in hospitality through world-class technology and services. This commitment enables hoteliers to foster deeper guest relationships, increase direct bookings, and enhance overall bottom-line results.

The merger between Cendyn and WIHP represents a leap for Cendyn, reinforcing its EMEA and global footprint at a time when the industry is focused on driving more profitable revenue. By joining forces, the two entities create a digital ecosystem that empowers clients of both Cendyn and WIHP to generate profitable revenue growth driven through their direct booking channels.

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with WIHP,” said Jack Blaha, CEO at Cendyn, “The synergy between both companies is remarkable, and with WIHP’s metasearch prowess, this merger reaffirms our commitment to driving more demand for our customers’ most profitable direct booking channel.”

“At the core of this transformative acquisition lies two true digital leaders in the industry,” said Vincent Ramelli, CEO at WIHP. “Marrying Cendyn’s rich heritage with WIHP’s state-of-the-art metasearch expertise establishes a new epoch in the hospitality industry. We are incredibly excited to see what we can achieve together for our industry.”

As Cendyn and WIHP unite under this acquisition, hoteliers can expect a revolutionized approach to hotel digital marketing services, setting an elevated standard for the future of hospitality technology.

To find out more, visit cendyn.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Michael Bennett
President & CMO
Cendyn
[email protected]
+1 219-384-5705

Nicola Graham
VP, Marketing
Cendyn
[email protected]
+44 7341 661 504

Cendyn Logo

 

SOURCE Cendyn

