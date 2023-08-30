POKERSTARS TAKES OVER VEGAS THIS NOVEMBER AS THE NORTH AMERICAN POKER TOUR RETURNS TO RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PokerStars is gearing up for the return of its North American Poker Tour this November, with the first stop announced for Las Vegas, also home to this season’s penultimate race where PokerStars’ partner Oracle Red Bull Racing will shoot for gold.

It will be a dazzling few weeks in the entertainment capital of the world, as the well-loved tour returns to the felt for the first time in 12 years, just one week ahead of the most talked about race of the season.

Players from across the globe will have the opportunity to take the road to Las Vegas and sit down at the Resorts World tables for some thrilling live poker action. NAPT kicks off November 4–12 with the $1,650 buy-in Main Event commencing November 6-11 with 6 starting flights. The $5,300 High Roller event will take place from November 10-12 with the $550 PokerStars Cup running November 9–12 offering plenty of poker action for every player.

Steve Preiss, VP for PokerStars North America commented “We are delighted to announce the return of this iconic series and once again hold the NAPT for poker players in North America. We’re working hard to ensure that this is a spectacular series and can’t wait to head to Las Vegas to get the show on the road.”

“We are thrilled to partner with PokerStars as we celebrate the return of the North American Poker Tour with the first stop at Resorts World Las Vegas. NAPT Las Vegas is sure to bring players in from all over the globe and we look forward to hosting them once again at our world-class property,” says Leon Wheeler, Director of Poker Operations at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Stay tuned as PokerStars announce satellites and qualification routes giving more ways for poker players and racing lovers alike to attend this fan favourite location as PokerStars takes over Vegas for two weeks of thrills from the felt to the circuit.

Click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKAfLeAMVog to watch the NAPT launch video

About PokerStars

PokerStars operates the world’s most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

PokerStars is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE: FLTR; EURONEXT: FLTR).

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/

For further information, please contact [email protected]

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKAfLeAMVog

SOURCE PokerStars