Hazel Claxton Appointed to Bank of Montreal Board of Directors

PRNewswire August 30, 2023

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bank of Montreal today announced the appointment of Hazel Claxton, former Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Morneau Shepell Inc. (now part of TELUS Health), to its Board of Directors.

Hazel Claxton

“We are pleased to welcome Hazel to the Board of Directors,” said George A. Cope, Chair of the Board. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in executive leadership, accounting and finance, talent management, and strategic planning. She will be a strong addition to our Board.”

Prior to her tenure at Morneau Shepell Inc. from 2013 to 2018, Ms. Claxton spent 29 years at PwC Canada, where she held several leadership roles. These included Canadian Leadership Group member, Human Capital leader, and Partner within the Corporate Advisory and Restructuring Group, an area she practiced in for 20 years. Ms. Claxton currently sits on the boards of Allied Properties REIT, TELUS Corporation, University Pension Plan Ontario and Unity Health Toronto.

Ms. Claxton holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Queen’s University and the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. She is also a Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of July 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society.

Media Contact: John Fenton, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hazel-claxton-appointed-to-bank-of-montreal-board-of-directors-301913204.html

SOURCE BMO Financial Group – Appointments

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

