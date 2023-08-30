AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Meeranda, the Human-Like AI, is Accepted into the Google for Startups Cloud Program

PRNewswire August 30, 2023

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Meeranda, a privately held Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions provider, serving both Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Global Multinational Corporations (MNCs), announced today its acceptance into the Google for Startups Cloud Program.

The Google for Startups Cloud Program offers Meeranda with a range of opportunities encompassing technical training, access to AI experts, and resources aimed at enhancing operational efficiency.

In addition, through the program’s exclusive events and webinars, startups have the opportunity to build connections and reach an extensive network within the Google for Startups Cloud’s ecosystem, including subject matter experts and potential investors. The platform serves as a pathway for growth opportunities and the expansion of Meeranda‘s business operations.

“Another day and another accomplishment for Meeranda,” said Mr. Raji Wahidy, Co-Founder and CEO of Meeranda. “We are delighted to be accepted into the Google for Startups Cloud Program. The program’s resources and expertise will undoubtedly further accelerate our growth and enhance our ability to create meaningful connections and technological advancements.”

Meeranda‘s acceptance into the Google for Startups Cloud Program follows closely Meeranda‘s admission into Microsoft for Startups, AWS Activate, and the OVHcloud Startup Program.

About Meeranda

Meeranda is a privately held Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions provider, serving Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Global Multinational Corporations (MNCs). Meeranda is best known for its Human-Like AI that intends to offer the new personalized customer experience to combat the ongoing frustration of dealing with chatbots and half-baked AI solutions. Although in its early stages, Meeranda already has agreements across six countries and seven industries, thus far.

Follow Meeranda

Website: https://meeranda.com
Media Kit: https://meeranda.com/media-kit
X: https://x.com/HelloMeeranda
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HelloMeeranda
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/HelloMeeranda
Instagram: https://instagram.com/HelloMeeranda
Threads: https://instagram.com/HelloMeeranda
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@meeranda
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@meeranda_ai

SOURCE Meeranda Inc.

