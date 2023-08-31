AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
JA Solar and Ralco Energy Complete Installation of Anami PV Plant of Marom Energy

PRNewswire August 31, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Israel is located on the Mediterranean coast and has abundant light resources, making it an ideal location for solar power generation. Since entering the Israeli market, JA Solar has gained high recognition in the Israeli PV market with its industry-leading technological capabilities. By the end of 2022, JA Solar’s market share in Israel is around 25%.

The Anami PV plant, a pioneering project on privately owned land in Abu Kurniat in southern Israel developed by Marom Energy, has been successfully connected to the grid with all 13.06MW of high-efficiency modules supplied by JA Solar. The project not only provides a source of income for the landowner but also offers new employment opportunities for the local community, making it a landmark PV project in Israel.

As JA Solar’s partner in Israel for the past 10 years, Ralco Energy has provided full services for the Anami PV project and support logistically and technically as pre&after sale service with local full package support. Meanwhile, JA Solar’s products, with high efficiency, high power, high generating capacity, and high reliability, have ensured the long-term stable operation of the Anami PV plant.

JA Solar’s high-efficiency products have been widely used in more and more projects around the world and have won customers’ trust with the addition of its excellent services. In the future, JA Solar will continue to give full play to its product and technology advantages to deliver green power around the world and contribute to global sustainable development.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

