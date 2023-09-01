BLUETTI Launches New EP760 Modular Home Backup Power in Australia

SYDNEY, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI will introduce its new EP760 home backup system to the Australian market following the success of its first modular energy storage system, the EP600, which was launched in Europe last year.

What’s the BLUETTI EP760 system

With its modular design, the EP760 works with B500 packs to form an on/off-grid energy storage system from 9.9kWh to 19.8kWh, allowing for a customizable backup power source for outage preparedness. Here are a few key EP760 highlights and benefits.

7,600W uninterrupted power

The EP760 charges up all equipment plugged in, like refrigerators, microwaves, power tools, and even electric vehicles. During power outages, the EP760 switches from grid power to battery power in under 10 milliseconds, ensuring a seamless power supply.

Significant savings on electricity bills

The EP760 is widely compatible with solar systems, supporting up to 9,000W solar charging. It stores free solar power for late use anytime or sells the excess to the utility for credits.

Even without a solar array, the EP760 remains beneficial. By scheduling its charge time during off-peak hours, users can utilize the stored power during peak hours. The dedicated BLUETTI App will further optimize energy consumption with a few clicks on the phone.

Built to last with a 10-year warranty

The EP760 system boasts an IP65 rating for excellent dust and water resistance. Its safest LiFePO4 batteries promise a lifespan of at least ten years. Additionally, an advanced battery management system (BMS) safeguards against short circuits, overcharging, and other potential hazards. BLUETTI also provides a hassle-free 10-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind for years to come.

Easy and flexible installation

Rather than wall-mounting, the EP760 can be vertically stacked on the floor, preserving walls and conserving space. Operating at less than 50dB, the EP760 can be installed indoors or outdoors. Furthermore, BLUETTI offers on-site installation services worldwide, simplifying the path to achieving power independence.

For further details, please visit https://www.bluettipower.com.au/pages/ep760.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

