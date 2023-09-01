AIPER GLIDES INTO IFA 2023 WITH ITS FIRST SMART SOLAR POWERED CORDLESS ROBOTIC POOL SURFACE SKIMMER, THE SURFER S1

Launching in Q1 2024, the Surfer S1 rids pool surfaces of unwanted debris saving pool owners time and energy

Aiper will also demo at IFA 2023 its award-winning line of underwater cordless robotic pool cleaners, the Seagull Series.

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Expanding its global portfolio of innovative pool cleaning robots, Aiper debuts at IFA Berlin 2023 its first-ever cordless robotic pool skimmer, the Surfer S1, ahead of its official launch in Q1 2024. Say goodbye to the awkward pool skimming net on a pole, the Surfer S1 is a smart water surface cleaning robot powered by a solar panel that efficiently removes unwanted debris floating in your pool. Like a surfer catching a wave, the Surfer S1 moves effortlessly across the water’s surface, controlled from the palm of your hand with a free mobile app for Android and iOS. Aiper will also demo at IFA its award-winning Seagull Series of underwater cordless robotic pool cleaners, available now and designed to clean your pool floor and walls. With Aiper pool robots, homeowners can spend less time cleaning their pool and more time swimming and enjoying it.

“Owning a pool should be fun, but the reality is that pool maintenance can be a laborious, expensive, and time-intensive task. We want your pool to be central to transforming your backyard into a personal oasis and a place of relaxation. That’s why we’ve invested heavily in R&D to produce pool cleaning products that merge technology with innovative design to create easy-to-use pool cleaning solutions that give you back time in your life,” says Richard Wang, CEO and Founder of Aiper Global. “Aiper will handle the dirty work so you can spend more time splashing with friends and family in a crystal-clear pool.”

With the Aiper Surfer S1, you no longer have to manually fish out leaves and debris floating on the pool surface. The Surfer S1 works in pools of all shapes and sizes and glides across pool surfaces, automatically removing unwanted debris like leaves, insects, hair, flower pedals and more. The robotic skimmer propels itself with motorized paddle-wheels that draw their power from solar energy, providing up to 10 hours of efficient surface cleaning. The robot features anti-beaching columns that prevent it from getting stuck as well as two ultrasonic wave sensors that will not only detect but avoid hitting the pool walls.

Added features are available with the accompanying free mobile app to monitor the robot’s performance, schedule cleanings, battery levels, alerts and more. You can choose from two modes for customized cleaning, including automatic cleaning during which the robot will clean independently or remote cleaning to manually pilot the device via the app to target specific debris. Between cycles, you can use the remote cleaning mode to guide the robot back to the pool edge, at which point you can empty the collected debris and store the device before its next use.

Available now, Aiper will also show at IFA 2023 its Seagull Series line of underwater cleaners, including the award-winning Seagull Pro as well as the Seagull Plus and Seagull SE. For large pools, the Seagull Pro is Aiper’s most advanced pool floor and wall cleaner with WavePath™ Navigation Technology and the world’s first quad-motor system. Optimized to specifically clean pool floors, the Seagull Plus is perfect for mid-sized pools and the Seagull SE is designed for smaller pools. Aiper robots also reduce the workload on a pool’s filter system thus making it more energy efficient. Whether comfortably perched on the pool floor or climbing its walls, the Seagull Series removes dirt and grime in no time.

Launching in Q1 2024, the Surfer S1 will cost $599.99 and will be offered in black and white color skews. Ranging from $299.99 to $899.99, the Seagull Series is currently available for purchase. Aiper robots are available at Aiper.com, Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowes.

IFA 2023 attendees can see Aiper’s products from Friday, September 1 to Tuesday, September 5 at IFA booth 201 in Hall 20 of the Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds. Aiper will also have a presence at Showstoppers @ IFA 2023 on Thursday, August 31.

For more information on Aiper cordless, robotic cleaning products, visit www.Aiper.com and follow Aiper on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

About Aiper

Aiper is the leading global creator of innovative cordless robotic pool cleaners on a mission to Bring Vacation Home by inspiring pool owners to turn their backyards into a personal oasis with the help of smarter cleaning solutions. After doing a deep dive into the pain points of traditional pool cleaners, the company embarked on a path to merge technology with innovative design to create the world’s most easy-to-use robotic pool cleaners that are not only cord and hassle-free but can automatically handle all the dirty work so pool owners can stop manually cleaning. Unlike other products on the market, each Aiper robot is guaranteed to minimize the time and money spent laboring cleaning and give more time back to enjoy quality time with friends and family by the pool. Through that, Aiper has earned its place as the world’s best cordless robotic pool cleaner since its launch. In 2023, the Aiper Seagull Pro was named a CES 2023 Innovations Award Honoree.

