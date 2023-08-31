LG DELIVERS ‘SUSTAINABLE LIFE, JOY FOR ALL’ WITH LATEST HOME SOLUTIONS AT IFA 2023

Company Presents an Eco-Conscious Lifestyle With Its Energy-Efficient Home Appliances in the ‘LG Sustainable Village’

BERLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil its vision for an eco-conscious lifestyle in the LG Sustainable Village at IFA 2023. The company’s exhibition booth showcases an array of premium and highly efficient LG appliances and solutions, unified under the uplifting theme of ‘Sustainable Life, Joy for All.’

Inspired by a forest pathway, the LG Sustainable Village has key elements of the company’s ESG strategy embedded in its design and construction, with eco-responsible materials, including recycled fabrics and mesh nets, used to minimize the structure’s impact.

Throughout the exhibit, visitors will see LG smart home solutions that bring sustainability to daily life, such as Smart Cottage, state-of-the-art energy-efficient appliances, personalized home appliances, and innovative appliances and services targeting the European premium market.

Located just inside the booth entrance, the Smart Cottage is a compact, prefabricated home seamlessly integrating roof-mounted 4-kilowatt (kW) solar panels with the company’s energy-efficient Therma V™ R290 Monobloc air-source heat pump and comprehensive suite of home appliances. Among these are the WashTower Compact, built-in oven, QuadWash™ dishwasher, induction electric range and water purifier.

Next to the Smart Cottage, visitors will discover the Net-Zero Vision House, which presents LG’s own energy management solutions as well as a variety of highly efficient home appliances designed for the European market, including a washer, dryer, refrigerator and dishwasher.

LG’s Energy Storage System (ESS) can adapt to various energy usage scenarios and conditions. Visitors can learn about the processes the ESS uses for storing and consuming surplus energy collected from the home’s solar panels, and how they can conveniently control LG’s home appliances and monitor energy storage and consumption via the ThinQ™ app.

Moving to the ThinQ Home Zone, IFA attendees can experience the personalized customizability and upgradability of LG ThinQ UP 2.0, along with the enhanced accessibility offered by the new home appliance accessories and add-ons in the groundbreaking Universal UP Kit. The usability-boosting Universal UP Kit features diverse solutions designed to easily attach to different LG appliances, including refrigerators, washers, dryer, CordZeroTM cordless vacuums and water purifiers, to ensure a better user experience for everyone – regardless of gender, age or disability.

The Upcycling Workshop Zone highlights some of the company’s home appliances made with the use of recycled plastics, such as the LG PuriCareTM AeroFurniture air purifier and Styler™ ShoeCase and ShoeCare solutions. Additionally, visitors can participate in workshops where they will learn about LG’s recycling initiatives and have the chance to take part in the ‘plastic knot challenge,’ which revolves around the use of resin pallets harvested from waste plastics at the Chilseo Recycling Center.

LG’s comprehensive IFA showcase also introduces the latest products in the second-generation LG SIGNATURE lineup. These include the energy-conserving and gentle-on-clothing Washer-Dryer with Heat Pump and the Dual InstaView™ refrigerator, which features an InstaView window on both doors; allowing users to see everything inside without having to open the fridge.

Additionally, visitors can get acquainted with the brand-new bottom-freezer MoodUP™ refrigerator, and InstaView bottom-freezer refrigerator with MoodUP, which boast color-changeable door panels that can be controlled via the LG ThinQ app. Both fridges provide a differentiated user experience while their LED panels reduce resource consumption and waste by removing the need to manufacture replaceable, differently colored panels. What’s more, the bottom-freezer MoodUP’s LED panels are made with eco-conscious recycled materials, and the new InstaView bottom-freezer with MoodUP offers customized temperature settings that extend freshness and help prevent food waste.

Lastly, under the theme of ‘Better Culinary Life for All‘, the Cooking Studio Zone shows off the company’s new built-in kitchen package in two ‘seamless concept’ kitchen displays. The package, designed for the European built-in market, impresses with premium, energy-efficient appliances, including the InstaView oven, QuadWash dishwasher and Downdraft induction hob.

“We are excited to introduce our advanced, energy-efficient home solutions in the LG Sustainable Village at IFA 2023,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “LG will continue to deliver innovative home appliances that not only bring convenience and joy to its customers, but actively support them in their daily efforts to life more sustainably.”

Visitors to LG Sustainable Village (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2023 from September 1-5 can discover a convenient and sustainable lifestyle enabled by the company’s diverse range of innovative smart home solutions.

