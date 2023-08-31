AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Sungrow Donates to Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University to Assist in the Development of Local Renewable Energy Talents

PRNewswire August 31, 2023

BANGKOK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, is making a generous donation of inverters to Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University during the ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week Thailand 2023. As Thailand’s oldest university, Chulalongkorn University is widely recognized as the most prestigious institution in the country. This donation of inverters aims to enhance students’ practical skills and knowledge by providing them with hands-on experience using real machinery. Such an initiative is expected to foster the growth of local renewable energy talents in Thailand and the broader Southeast Asia region. 

Naebboon Hoonchareon, Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering, representing Chulalongkorn University, emphasized that Thailand boasts abundant solar energy resources and is witnessing rapid progress in the realm of renewable energy. The contribution from Sungrow, a leading company in the renewable energy sector renowned for its advanced technology and extensive experience, is greatly appreciated This donation holds immense importance for us, signifying a crucial instance of collaboration between educational institutions and industries, harnessing the collective resources of both universities and enterprises.

Steven Zhu, the Regional Manager of Sungrow, further commented, “Supporting Chulalongkorn University, a well-known university in Thailand, is an absolute honor. With 40% of Sungrow’s workforce dedicated to research and development, our cutting-edge products have been deployed in over 150 countries and regions, successfully marking numerous significant projects in this area. Through the provision of tangible equipment, students will have the opportunity to gain hands-on exposure to renewable energy technologies. This initiative will undoubtedly foster a reciprocal growth dynamic between budding professionals and burgeoning industries.”

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. is the world’s most trusted and bankable inverter brand, with an extensive installation base exceeding 405 GW worldwide as of June 2023. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow leads the solar inverter industry in research and development, boasting the largest dedicated R&D team. The company’s diverse product portfolio includes PV inverter solutions, energy storage systems, floating PV plant solutions, EV charging solutions, NEV driving solutions, and renewable hydrogen production systems. With over 26 years of expertise in the PV space, Sungrow’s products power more than 150 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sungrow-donates-to-thailands-chulalongkorn-university-to-assist-in-the-development-of-local-renewable-energy-talents-301914492.html

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.