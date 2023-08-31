Sungrow Donates to Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University to Assist in the Development of Local Renewable Energy Talents

BANGKOK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, is making a generous donation of inverters to Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University during the ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week Thailand 2023. As Thailand’s oldest university, Chulalongkorn University is widely recognized as the most prestigious institution in the country. This donation of inverters aims to enhance students’ practical skills and knowledge by providing them with hands-on experience using real machinery. Such an initiative is expected to foster the growth of local renewable energy talents in Thailand and the broader Southeast Asia region.

Naebboon Hoonchareon, Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering, representing Chulalongkorn University, emphasized that Thailand boasts abundant solar energy resources and is witnessing rapid progress in the realm of renewable energy. The contribution from Sungrow, a leading company in the renewable energy sector renowned for its advanced technology and extensive experience, is greatly appreciated This donation holds immense importance for us, signifying a crucial instance of collaboration between educational institutions and industries, harnessing the collective resources of both universities and enterprises.

Steven Zhu, the Regional Manager of Sungrow, further commented, “Supporting Chulalongkorn University, a well-known university in Thailand, is an absolute honor. With 40% of Sungrow’s workforce dedicated to research and development, our cutting-edge products have been deployed in over 150 countries and regions, successfully marking numerous significant projects in this area. Through the provision of tangible equipment, students will have the opportunity to gain hands-on exposure to renewable energy technologies. This initiative will undoubtedly foster a reciprocal growth dynamic between budding professionals and burgeoning industries.”

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. is the world’s most trusted and bankable inverter brand, with an extensive installation base exceeding 405 GW worldwide as of June 2023. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow leads the solar inverter industry in research and development, boasting the largest dedicated R&D team. The company’s diverse product portfolio includes PV inverter solutions, energy storage systems, floating PV plant solutions, EV charging solutions, NEV driving solutions, and renewable hydrogen production systems. With over 26 years of expertise in the PV space, Sungrow’s products power more than 150 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sungrow-donates-to-thailands-chulalongkorn-university-to-assist-in-the-development-of-local-renewable-energy-talents-301914492.html

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.