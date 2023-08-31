2023 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week kicked off in Guizhou

GUIYANG, China, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by Huanqiu.com.

On August 29, the 2023 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week, themed “New Vision for Education Cooperation, Common Prosperity for ‘Belt and Road’.” opened in Gui’an New Area of southwest China’s Guizhou province.

Huai Jinpeng, Minister of Education and Secretary of the CPC Leading Group of the Ministry of Education of China, said in his speech that education serves as a crucial link in building a China-ASEAN community with a shared future and acts as a significant engine for promoting the common prosperity and development of China and ASEAN. In line with President Xi Jinping’s five proposals on building our home together, China and ASEAN countries have been working in joint hands to achieve positive outcomes in education exchange and cooperation. Looking ahead, China stands ready to collaborate with ASEAN countries and give full play to the supporting, leading, and connecting role of education. With robust talent and innovative support for the Belt and Road Initiative through high-quality development in education and the strengthening of social and public support for the Belt and Road Initiative through high-level people-to-people and cultural exchanges, education will help build the Belt and Road into a road featuring prosperity, innovation, and friendship, contributing to regional stability, prosperity, and the well-being of the people of China-ASEAN.

“Since its inception 16 years ago, China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week has become the most representative intergovernmental education cooperation platform between China and ASEAN. As the permanent host of the Education Cooperation Week, in recent years, Guizhou has thoroughly implemented the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions, prioritizing education development, enhancing overall educational standards, and providing substantial support for the practice of promoting Chinese modernization in Guizhou,” said Li Bingjun, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee and Governor of Guizhou Province of China. Li also expressed that standing at a new historical starting point, Guizhou stays willing to work with relevant parties, to continuously deepen cooperation in education and continue to strengthen practical cooperation in economy, trade, culture, and tourism, making contributions to building a China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

Phout Simmalavong, Minister of Education and Sports, Lao PDR, remarked in his speech that this Cooperation Week offers an invaluable opportunity for China and ASEAN to exchange ideas, share experiences, and enhance cooperation. In addition, he conveyed his willingness to further deepen practical cooperation in such fields as student exchanges and joint scientific research with both China and ASEAN countries. Nyunt Phay, Minister of Education, Myanmar, highlighted the immense potential in education cooperation between China and ASEAN countries. He expressed his hope to build a stronger bond of common prosperity for the Belt and Road Initiative through education cooperation while promoting human resource development and regional integration.

“This event brings together the common vision of strengthening exchanges and cooperation between China and ASEAN. It is my sincere hope that by deepening educational cooperation, especially in digital education, China and ASEAN can foster common prosperity and development, and create a brighter future for their people,” noted J. Prospero E. De Vera III, Chairman of Commission on Higher Education, the Philippines. In a video message, Nadiem Anwar Makarim, Minister of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology of the Republic of Indonesia, pointed out that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. He expects China and ASEAN countries to work together, shape a new vision of education cooperation, and pave the way for common prosperity and a better future for all mankind. Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN, said in his video speech that China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week is a vital platform for facilitating exchanges and solidarity, and that both sides should take this event as an opportunity to accelerate the building of a more innovative, inclusive, and sustainable China-ASEAN education community.

During the opening ceremony, the China-ASEAN Digital Education Alliance and the Network for Higher Education on Finance and Economics among China-ASEAN Universities and Colleges were launched.

