Delta Unveils New DC EV Fast Charger, Energy Storage and Solar Solutions at ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2023

BANGKOK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. showcased its latest AC and DC Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers, PV Inverters, Energy Storage and Energy Management Systems for Thailand at the ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2023 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok. This year, Delta’s booth integrates all solutions into a single Smart EV Charging Infrastructure Solution under the event theme “Effortlessly Powering EVs Toward a Low-Carbon Future”.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Kittisak Ngoenngokngam, Delta Energy Infrastructure Solutions Business Director, said, “In recent years, Delta has been working with Thailand’s top DC fast charging station operators to set up fast charging stations for customers across the country. Charging station operators can choose Delta’s Ultra Fast Charger 200kW made in Slovakia Europe for its superior compatibility, reliability and build quality. Delta’s modular 200kW platform and high-power output charging guns are a future-proof choice for station operators who want to increase power to meet the trend of increasing EV battery capacity.”

This year, Delta showcased the Smart EV Charging Infrastructure Solution in three main sections EV charging solutions, Solar Inverter Solutions and Energy Storage with Management Solutions to meet the needs of users in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

This year’s, Delta showcase product and solution highlights include:

DC Wallbox Charger (50kW)

96% efficiency

Slim and extremely compact wall-mount and standalone design

OCPP and network connectivity for system integration

Ultra Fast Charger (200kW)

200kW/400A CCS2 cable without the need for liquid cooling

Dynamic energy management minimizing charging time

Integrated credit card payment solution and RFID user identification

Delta AC MAX mobile app

EV drivers can charge with a tap and customize of charging preferences

Professional installers get simplified configuration and commissioning

Operators get over-the-air firmware updates and diagnostics files for maintenance

At the booth, Mr. Kittisak introduced Delta’s latest DC fast chargers and the new Energy Storage Skid Solution which is an integrated energy storage system for industrial and commercial sites with limited space and construction times. This solution has an all-in-one design, for quick installation and minimum footprint solution, with configuration according to current needs and optimization for future expansion.

ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week is a top regional event for renewable energy, energy efficiency, environmental and EV technology. As a regional provider of energy-efficient green solutions, Delta attends the annual event to showcase its latest solutions to support the shift to low-carbon industry and smart cities in Thailand and Southeast Asia. The Delta Booth is located at No. F1, Hall 2 Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC).

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” which reflects the company’s strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta’s business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company’s global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand’s Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister’s Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.deltathailand.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/delta-unveils-new-dc-ev-fast-charger-energy-storage-and-solar-solutions-at-asean-sustainable-energy-week-2023-301914700.html

SOURCE Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL