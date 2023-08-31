AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Empowering women to elevate their careers, SheisDAO hosted their inaugural Singapore meet up on August 24th

PRNewswire September 1, 2023

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SheisDAO, a global, community-driven education and social decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) hosted their first Singapore offline meetup on August 24th, in conjunction with their venue sponsor, OGBC. SheisDAO is dedicated to empowering and uplifting women with Web 3.0 technology and solutions.

During the meetup, Toto Deng the co-founder of SheisDAO introduced the DAO, the founding team, the roles in the DAO, the main activities, and the most important, how to join the DAO.

The roles:
Founding team: The founding team will be in charge of leading the DAO’s infrastructure and initiatives.

Operators: Operators will be in charge of managing the DAO.

Contributors: Contributors will provide their expertise via content, network, resources and finances to help build and grow the DAO.

Everyone is welcome to contribute to empowering women to achieve greater independence as part of the DAO.

SheisDAO can be described as the Web 3.0 version of crowdfunding with NFT focus on uplifting women-focused projects companies and founders. In return, the contributors will potentially receive a global network, growth opportunities, knowledge sharing from industry experts and financial returns.

SheisDAO is welcoming more contributors sharing the same vision,
If you are:

  • A founder looking for opportunities to grow your business
  • An ambitious individual who wants to learn from others and build a global network
  • An investor looking for good projects with potential
  • An expert in your industry who wants to support and incubate the next generation of change makers
  • Anyone who wants to support women entrepreneurs and corporates
  • Anyone who wants to build up the DAO together

40 attendees turned up at the event. They were a diverse group of professionals with a strong interest in Web 3.0. Limited edition NFTs were issued during the event as well.

At the end of the event, SheisDAO announced 3 upcoming initiatives to welcome contributors and up coming Tokyo offline meet up on August 31st.

CONTACT: Zhi He, [email protected]

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/empowering-women-to-elevate-their-careers-sheisdao-hosted-their-inaugural-singapore-meet-up-on-august-24th-301915147.html

SOURCE SheisDAO

